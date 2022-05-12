BROOKVILLE — DuBois Beavers sophomore outfielder Kaden Clark was swinging at beach balls Monday afternoon at McKinley Field.
That was very good news for the Beavers, bad for the host Brookville Raiders.
Clark’s two-out three-run homer in the top of the first inning set the tone for the Beavers’ 16-hit attack in their 8-4 win over the Raiders on a rare sun-splashed afternoon.
Seeing the ball well, Clark wasn’t finished, though, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in overall.
“It’s a big energy thing,” Beavers head coach Dan Bowman said. “I tell them every single day no matter what way I write the lineup, everybody has an importance and it could be our number one guy and it could be our number nine guy, but somebody’s going to create a spark for us to run off and it just happened to be Kaden’s day.”
Clark finished his season 6-for-7 against the Raiders and hiked his overall average to an even .500 (18-for-36) with five doubles, one triple and now his first round-tripper in his first varsity season with the Beavers.
Clark doubled in a run in the Beavers’ three-run third and scored on winning pitcher Tyler Chamberlin’s single.
The Beavers knocked Raiders starter and loser Jamison Rhoades out of the game with one out in the third and put up two more runs off Hunter Geer in the fourth as Clark started things with a two-out double and scored on Alex Pasternak’s bloop single to right. Gavin Kaschalk doubled Pasternak for the Beavers’ final run that put them up 8-2 in the top of the fourth.
The Raiders did answer the beavers in the bottom of the first with two runs as Owen Caylor and Rhoades singled with one out. Griffin Ruhlman’s double to deep center chased home Caylor and Geer’s sacrifice fly sent home Rhoades.
But Chamberlin, who went 3-for-4 with three singles himself, settled in and went four innings, giving up five hits, only two after the first, and struck out four while walking three and hitting a batter. His final out was a big one, getting Rhoades on a flyout with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth after the Raiders scored their third run on Riley Smith’s sacrifice fly that scored Bryce Rafferty, who singled.
The Raiders scored a run off Nathan Tyler in his three-inning save outing as Carson Weaver singled in Geer with two outs in the fifth.
“The three run bomb really changed the whole atmosphere with the decent crowd tonight and I thought us scratching away two runs in the bottom of the first would change it and it just didn’t really turn that tide,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver, whose team fell to 5-7.
The Raiders did put two on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Tyler got Rafferty to pop out and then Weaver’s fly ball to right field was flagged down by Chamberlin, who made a nice catch with his back to the infield while fighting some bright sun.
Thursday, the Raiders host Brockway.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 5
DuBois CC 7,
Brookville 3
At Stern Field in DuBois, Cardinals pitchers Aiden Snowberger and Brandin Anderson combined on a five-hitter to lead the Cardinals past the Raiders.
Snowberger took a 7-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning before the Raiders scored all three of their runs with Jamison Rhoades blasting a two-run shot to left-center and Griffin Ruhlman ripping a solo homer two batters later.
But that was it as the Cardinals beat the Raiders for the first time since 2017, ending a five-game losing streak.
Snowberger struck out six and walked two in his 5 2/3 innings. Anderson got the final four outs to close out the win.
“Snowy really shoved,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “He mixed and changed his delivery which gave us some fits and it was a really impressive showing for a ninth-grader against a senior-laden lineup. We just couldn’t string a whole lot together and he really handcuffed us for five innings.”
Snowberger may have lost those battles on the homers with the Cardinals in control by that point, but he definitely won the war, getting plenty of help from his offense that took advantage of eight walks, one hit batter and seven hits, four of them from another freshman in No. 3 hitter Brayden Fox.
Carter Hickman led off the third with a triple and scored on Fox’s second single to put the Cardinals up 1-0. In the fourth, the Cardinals sent 10 batters to the plate, chasing Raiders starter Griffin Ruhlman from the game and scoring four runs.
Three walks, a hit batter and singles by Anderson and Fox highlighted the inning. Fox drove in a run with his third hit while Hickman was hit by a pitch to force in a run as did Ben Gritzer with his walk to make it 4-0
Raiders reliever Carson Weaver got out a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third to minimize the damage with two strikeouts and a groundout, but the Cardinals scored twice in the fifth when four straight batters reached with one out with Fox’s fourth single driving in two runs.
Bryce Rafferty had two hits for the Raiders, his double in the fifth inning banging off the right-field fence.