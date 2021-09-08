DuBOIS — Big plays and solid defense set the tone for the Brookville Raiders in last Friday’s 21-7 win at DuBois. And another second-half shutout helped the Raiders to improve to 2-0 with their fourth straight win over the Beavers.
As far as big plays go, that was the bulk of the Raiders’ offense. Its three scoring plays totaled 187 yards, over half the team’s 335 yards.
Junior receiver Brayden Kunselman’s two touchdown plays on passes from Charlie Krug going for 63 yards in the first quarter and 93 yards late in the first half put the Raiders up 14-7. Then in the fourth quarter, Krug threw his third TD pass in a 21-yard hookup with Noah Peterson.
Kunselman, who also had an interception on defense, caught seven passes for 205 yards while Krug completed 15 of 25 passes for 244 yards with one interception. Jackson Zimmerman rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries.
In between the big plays and into the second, the Raiders’ defense did its job once again, limiting the Beavers to 196 yards, only 68 in the second half.
The Raiders sacked DuBois quarterbacks five times, three by senior lineman Hunter Smith and one each by Alan Hartstein and Carson Weaver, which kept the Beavers off-balance all night despite decent field position most of the game.
“The defense was big for us and right now, we’re playing pretty good on that side of the ball,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “It’s whoever we plug in there is playing good. I thought Carson had a good game at linebacker along with Hunter and his three sacks and Brayden’s interception in the second half.”
The sack yardage helped limit the Beavers to just 22 yards rushing.
“We did a pretty good job controlling the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball actually, so I’m just happy with where we’re at with the young guys we have in there and things are definitely going in the direction we want to go,” Park said.
The first nine minutes were a true defensive battle between the 20s for the most part, as the teams combined for three punts and a pair of turnovers on downs. The deepest either drove was Brookville down to the DuBois 31 before Tate Lindermuth was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-two.
The momentum finally swung Brookville’s favor late in the quarter, when after the Raiders forced a turnover on downs at its own 37, Krug and Kunselman made their first huge play.
Krug found Kunselman running wide open down the left seam for a 63-yard scoring strike with 2:33 left in the opening quarter. The first of Logan Oakes’ three extra points made it 7-0.
The Brookville defense forced a punt after DuBois picked up one first down, but the Beavers’ “D” got the ball right back when Garrett Frantz picked off a Krug pass at the Brookville 41.
An 8-yard run by Braxton Adams, coupled with a 15-yard penalty for a late hit out bounds, promptly put DuBois in the red zone at the Raiders’ 16.
A pair of runs netted another first down before Austin Mitchell hit Cadin Delaney for a 6-yard touchdown with 9:06 on the second quarter clock. Charlie Harman’s extra point tied the game.
DuBois only got back into the red zone one more time in the game.
The teams then traded punts for most of the second quarter, with DuBois’ Brycen Dinkfelt booming a 48-yarder before pinning the Raiders at their own 3 with a 29-yard effort.
The shadow of their own goal post did little to deter Brookville, as Krug hit Kunselman on a short out rout. The Raider cut back into the middle of the field and broke free through the Beaver secondary, eventually weaving his way to as 93-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in the half to make it 14-7.
It’s the fifth longest offensive play from scrimmage in Raiders’ history and the second longest pass play behind the 97-yarder thrown from Jack Krug to Cabe Park in 2017 against Keystone.
“He’s a threat any time he touches the ball. We were pinned deep in our own end and he caught that quick out, made the first guy miss and he was on his way,” said Park of Kunselman, whose 205 receiving yards rank eighth on the team’s game honor roll. Six of the seven higher game totals have come since 2017 as well.
DuBois tried to counter in the final minute, getting a 25-yard run and 21-yard screen pass from Mitchell to Delaney that put the Beavers at the Brookville 20. Mitchell then threw incomplete, leaving 2.2 seconds on the clock.
Mitchell was flushed out of the pocket on that final play of the half, running down to the 13 as time expired.
When play resumed in the second half, both teams defenses again took control, as both teams struggled to move the ball.
Brookville put together its final scoring drive late in the third quarter, driving 77 yards on eight plays.
The Raiders overcame a strip sack by DuBois’ Christian Kirk early in the drive, with Krug recovering the ball on a 9-yard loss, as Jackson Zimmerman promptly ripped off runs of 25 and 33 yards. Zimmerman ran for 87 of his yards in the second half.
“Tate (Lindermuth) had the hot hand running the ball last week and this week it was Jackson making the plays count when he had the ball this week and credit to Tate for recognizing that and telling us we didn’t need to rotate them this week,” Park said.
Krug capped the drive with a perfectly placed 21-yard touchdown pass to Peterson that saw the Raider catch the ball over his shoulder in the end zone.
DuBois made a switch at quarterback after that score, bringing in Cam-Ron Hays for Mitchell. Hays was picked off by Kunselman on his first pass before making a a couple big plays. He ran for 15 yards and completed passes of 23 and 33 yards to Braxton Adams out of the backfield.
Those plays did little to help DuBois find the end zone though, as Hays also was sacked three times in the final 9:10 of the game.
Adams powered the DuBois offense, running for 42 yards on nine carries and catching five passes for 80 yards. Dinkfelt added three grabs for 50 yards, while Delaney had two for 27.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.