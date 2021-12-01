My reading list continues to grow and grow and just in time for the holiday shopping season perhaps, I’ll give you a few recommendations based on the past several months of reading. Get a Kindle account on your phone or device and read away:
— West By West: NBA legend Jerry West writes very intimately about his life, growing up an abused child by his father and pretty honest and vivid thoughts and opinions about … well, everything. It’s dark at times, but his honestly makes for a fascinating read. As far as the basketball stuff goes, West picked up a basketball and there it was, his perfect jumper. Nobody taught him how to shoot. Incredible.
— Haven’t They Suffered Enough, as told by Beano Cook: This recent publication is from Beano Cook thoughts and mullings from around 2010 as told to writer John Lukacs. Beano was the longtime college football commentator with original ties to Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh. I laughed out loud many times. He was a walking encyclopedia of college football with many other insights worth reading.
— The Week the World Stood Still — Non-sports here, but holy crap. How did the U.S. and Soviet Union not wind up starting World War III during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962. Author Sheldon Stern uses the actual tape recordings of President John F. Kennedy during his high-level meetings at the Oval Office. It’s chilling and very interesting. Kudos to Kennedy. We’re still here.
— The Dynastic, Bombastic, Fantastic A’s — Don’t forget, the Oakland A’s won three straight World Series titles from 1972-74. How they did it with a nutso owner like Charley Finley is beyond me. He wasn’t totally out to lunch, because the talent his organization amassed for that run was impressive. My favorite anecdote. One year, the A’s came up short on drawing a million fans. This was before the three-peat years. Well, the angry Finley canceled Fan Appreciation Day at the end of the season. Author Jason Turbow has all kinds of behind the scenes stories that paints quite the picture of how a dynasty survived.
— The Battling Bucs of 1925 — If the 1960 World Series was dramatic enough with Bill Mazeroski’s Game 7 home run that decided things, then Game 7 of the 1925 Series between the Pirates and Washington Senators had to be second. Author Ronald T. Waldo’s detailed look at the season from beginning to end chronicles the previous World Series title won by the Pirates before 1960. It shouldn’t be forgotten.
— 1954 — You get plenty of Willie Mays in this one in a well-done book by Bill Madden. He led the New York Giants to the World Series title. Remember his catch? Yeah, that’s the year. Plenty else went on in baseball that year as integration was going slowly around MLB. My favorite part of that season is how the Pirates discovered Roberto Clemente being hidden by the Brooklyn Dodgers in the minor leagues.
— The Machine, by Joe Posnanski — One of my favorite authors goes through the Cincinnati Reds, the Big Red Machine’s 1975 World Series run. The Reds are on the short list of greatest teams ever. The trio of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan were the stars while Sparky Anderson was the colorful manager.
— Gettysburg: The Last Invasion — My deep dive into the Civil War has begun and it started with this one. I did it through the Audible app, or audio book. Allen C. Guelzo puts it all out there and it culminates with a detailed look at how Abraham Lincoln came up with the Gettysburg Address. Incredible finish.
— The Baseball 100 — Technically, I did not read this book, but I did read about 80 percent of his 100 greatest players essays when he was doing the project when he was writing for The Athletic. He ranks the players, not necessarily and exactly how they should be ranked, but ranked in such a way that tells the story of the sport. Open it up to any of the 100 players and you’ll learn something. Get it for a young or old baseball fan this Christmas. I promise, it’s worth it. Read Phil Niekro.
PIRATES TALK — Even though Pittsburgh Pirates baseball should be pretty low on the list of important news this time of year, it was hard to not take notice of the last few days.
— They traded Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings for three players, then turned around and signed a two-time Gold Glove catcher and former Cleveland Indian Roberto Perez to a one-year deal.
— They released Steven Brault and Colin Moran and signed Jose Quintana and first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo.
— And then they non-tendered (kind of released) Chad Kuhl while coming to terms with shortstop Kevin Newman. Oh yeah, they signed Ben Gamel to another year.
What’s this all mean? I shrug. Does it matter?
First off, the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expires midnight Wednesday, thus we could have a lockout of some length, whatever that means.
And let’s be clear, no moves mentioned above strengthen nor weaken the argument that the Buccos are cheap.
They need better players and most are probably in their own system. They certainly can’t afford any big free agents.
Did you see Max Scherzer’s contract with the Mets? 3 years at an average of $43.3 million per year.
The Pirates’ likely payroll will be less than Scherzer’s salary. That shouldn’t happen.
There are bigger problems than the Pirates’ alleged cheapskatedness.
