CHURCH

Dec. 12

Presbyterian 2;46;10

Vision of Hope;38;18

Church of Christ;37;19

Presbyterian 1;35;21

Roseville Chapel;24;32

Potter's Clay;19;37

Evan. Mixed;13;43

Christians United;12;44

High Series

Men

Ken Reitz;666

Sam Bartley;653

Jim Rhodes;628

Hayden Reitz;617

Jarrett Haugh;582

Terence Nicholson;547

Chuck Kirkwood;509

Women

Deanna Mohney;340

Joan Strohm;329

Steff Minich;328

Susie Alexander;320

Camille Reitz;312

High Games

Men

Ken Reitz;258

Sam Bartley;255

Jim Rhodes;228

Jarrett Haugh;224

Hayden Reitz;215

Ken Reitz;213

Hayden Reitz;207

Women

Steff Minich;129

Deanna Mohney;125

Camille Reitz;124

Joan Strohm;122

