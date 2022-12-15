...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations up to one
inch and ice accumulations between two tenths and three tenths of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Jefferson PA County.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on
power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting
power outages. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
&&