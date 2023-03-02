LEWISBURG — Slippery Rock University distance runner and Brookville native Ethan Brentham was named Sunday morning as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track and Field Champion Scholar Award winner for owning the highest cumulative grade point average among all of the male qualifiers for this winter’s PSAC Indoor Championships.
Brentham, a senior in academic standing and a junior in athletic eligibility, owns a perfect 4.0 GPA and entered this semester having already completed 127 credit hours. He is majoring in health and physical education with a concentration in school wellness education and also carries a minor in coaching.
Brentham is one of the top distance runners at SRU and qualified for both the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs at the PSAC Championship. He finished 14th in the 5,000-meter run (15:45.64) and 24th in the 3,000-meter run (9:07.02).
Brentham earned All-PSAC and All-Region honors during the fall semester’s cross country season and is a two-time All-Region honoree in cross country.
Brentham is the 18th Slippery Rock student-athlete to be named a PSAC Champion Scholar award winner in their respective sport since the PSAC began the award program during the 2011-12 academic year. He is the first SRU student-athlete to win the honor in any sport since Lindsay Fadden won the women’s tennis award during the spring of 2021.
He becomes the fourth member of the SRU men’s indoor track and field program to win the award, joining Tyler Palenchak (2015), Kyle Edgar (2019) and Ryan McQuown (2020).