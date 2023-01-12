BROCKWAY — Avenging an Christmas Tournament loss to the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team the previous week, Brockway earned a season split with a win on its own court last Friday night.
Madelyn Schmader’s jumper with 19 seconds left in the game following Raegan Gelnette’s rebound of a missed free throw turned out to be the game-winning points in Brockway’s 45-43 win.
The Lady Raiders (1-9) had tied the game on Kerstyn Davie’s basket with 25 seconds left, but Brockway took it from there, finishing the game with a 7-2 run over the final 3:54 to get the win.
Brookville was scheduled to return to the court on Friday at Bradford, then it’s off another week until it hosts St. Marys Jan. 20. The Lady Raiders play just six games in January.
The first time around, the Lady Raiders forced 29 Brockway turnovers and outscored the Lady Rovers 30-7 in points off turnovers for a 54-33 win back on Dec. 29.
Last week in a game that saw a total of 58 turnovers and a whopping 44 personal fouls, the Lady Raiders forced 34 turnovers but couldn’t take advantage of that number and only outscored Brockway 14-11 in points off turnovers.
Brookville wound up shooting a 22 percent (15-for-68), which included a woeful 3-for-24 night from behind the 3-point line. Brockway shot slightly better at 32 percent and each team pulled down a whopping 50 rebounds.
So all the numbers meant that it came down to the final minutes.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before Brockway closed to within 35-34 by the end of the quarter.
Brockway then regained the lead in the opening minute of the fourth when Madelyn Schmader scored inside on an inbounds play. Brookville answered right back with a 3-pointer by Reggan Olson, though, to go back on top 38-36.
Two free throws by Sophia Schmader knotted things up again before Brookville got a Wonderling hoop and free throw from Whitling to lead 41-38 with 3:54 to go.
That’s when Brockway’s defense took over and held the Lady Raiders scoreless for more than three minutes as the Lady Rovers put together a 5-0 spurt to jump back on top 43-41.
Rheanna Spinda started that mini-run with a jumper, while Sophia Schmader and Kalina Powell combined to go 3-for-6 at the line. Davie finally ended the Lady Raiders’ scoring drought with her late basket.
The Lady Rovers regained the lead with 2:01 to play when Sophia Schmader went 2-for-2 at the foul line. A free throw by Powell with 51 seconds to go then made it a 2-point game before Davie tied the game at 43-43 with 25 seconds left.
The Lady Rovers’ defense stood tall from there, with Brookville getting one final chance with a second to go. However. the Lady Raiders were unable to get a shot off as the final buzzer sounded.
Madelyn Schmader led all players with 15 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds. Younger sister Sophia Schmader also posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Powell added seven points.
For the Lady Raiders, Eden Wonderling finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Whitling had nine points, nine rebounds and four steals while Hannah Geer scored seven points.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.