BROOKVILLE — Dropping another one-goal decision to Brockway, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer were on the pitch for the just second time in nearly weeks.
The 3-2 loss to the Lady Rovers, who won the first matchup 1-0 in Brockway, dropped Brookville to 2-5 going into Wednesday’s trip to Johnsonburg to play Ridgway.
All in all, Monday’s loss wasn’t a bad effort considering the lack of activity due to COVID-19 concerns affecting a short roster.
“We’re coming back from not having a full team for the last two and a half weeks, so we’ve made some transitions in that time,” Hill said. “I think trying to get all the players back in, we had some bumps and hiccups we tried to work through and I think by the end of the game we had everyone where we wanted to. It’s hard doing that being two weeks out, so that was hard. We haven’t played since last Tuesday. All of that played into it, but we still played well.”
Brookville’s tandem of junior Jazmines Sarvey-Vaszuez and freshman Autumn Walter accounted for its scoring. Sarvey-Vazquez assisted on Walter’s game-opening goal on a breakaway just over six minutes into the game. Then trailing 2-1 early in the second half, it was Walter setting up Sarvey-Vazquez to make things interesting.
“We’ve worked on a few things and they were able to capitalize on that,” Hill said “We’ve been talking about taking advantage of those opportunities and they listened and did exactly what we’ve been work on. I was impressed.”
Brockway tied it at 1-1 about 10 minutes into the game when Bailey Allison took a pass from Zoe Puhala and drove it from the left slot just inside the left post. Puhala then made it 2-1 with 14:14 left in the first half off a pass from Amanda Decker.
Now at 2-2 heading deeper into the second half, the Lady Rovers appeared to take a lead on Danielle Wood’s goal just a minute after Brookville tied it up. But her goal was waved off due to an offsides violation.
But with 16:50 remaining, Wood was back and sending in a shot off a pass from Raegan Gelnette with the decisive goal.
“I always tell the girls that if they make a mistake, and I don’t count offsides as a mistake, but if you make one, I don’t care, I care about how you fix it,” Lady Rovers head coach Juli Esposito said. “So when they came back and were resilient like that and got a goal after the offsides call, it shoes that they’re still working and capable of getting more than one goal, even if one doesn’t count.”
Brockway outshot Brookville, 12-9, with Lady Rovers goalkeeper Josie Orinko stopping seven shots. The Lady Rovers were patched up some on defense, which battled through some sequences that gave Brookville some opportunities even though Brockway dominated possession.
Breanna McKendree started as the Lady Raiders goalkeeper and stopped four of six shots in the first half. Jordan Cook was in goal in the second half and stopped five of six Brockway shots.
Next Tuesday, the Lady Raiders host Elk County Catholic at 5 p.m.
Monday’s schedule was originally set for a doubleheader with Brockway, including the boys, at the high school football field, but the Raiders and Rovers were postponed to a later date.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 23
BOYS
Kane 5, Brookville 2
At Brookville, the host Wolves downed the host Raiders as Josh Greville and Kayden Miller scored two goals apiece and Jon Mishic added the fifth goal.
The Raiders, who fell to 1-7, got goals from Thomas Bowser and Steven Plyler.
The Raiders were scheduled to host West Shamokin Wednesday, visit DuBois Central Catholic Thursday and travel to Marienville on Saturday for a makeup with Forest Area starting at noon.
Next week, the Raiders continue a busy stretch with another matchup, this time at home with Forest Area Monday, Elk County Catholic in the second game of a football field doubleheader at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22
Lady Raiders postponed
Brookville’s game with Curwensville last week was postponed because of weather concerns. No makeup was announced.