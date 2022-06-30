BROOKVILLE — Ending a decade-long losing streak, the Brookville Little League Softball All-Stars rallied for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat visiting Smethport/Mt. Jewett 17-15 in a District 10 elimination game at Baughman Field last Wednesday.
Friday, however, Brookville’s all-star run ended with a 13-0 loss at St. Marys in four innings. St. Marys pitcher Lanie Weisner struck out eight and allowed just one walk in her no-hit performance.
Brookville had two baserunners all game — a Cassidy Sarvey walk in the first inning and Whitney Sumalitis reaching base in the second inning on a passed ball strikeout.
St. Marys’ Anna Geci hit a solo home run in the second inning and had three RBIs on the afternoon. Avery Stauffer was 2-for-2 with two singles, two runs and two RBIs while Samantha Meyer had a double and two RBIs.
The win over Smethport/Mt. Jewett was Brookville’s first since a 6-5 victory over Ridgway in the 2012 tournament. After snapping a 19-game losing streak, Brookville advances to Friday’s losers’ bracket matchup at St. Marys.
Brookville trailed 11-8 going into the bottom of the sixth before sending 15 batters to the plate to post its nine-run rally.
While Brookville took advantage of three errors, two walks, a hit batter and a couple mental defensive lapses from Smethport/Mt. Jewett in the fifth, the six hits were big as well, including Cassidy Sarvey’s double that drove in all three runners with the bases loaded. Palynn Lindermuth followed her with a run-scoring double and scored her team’s 17th run.
All 17 runs were pretty much needed considering that Smethport/Mt. Jewett put the first four runners on base to start the top of the sixth inning. However, base running decisions cost it dearly as two of Brookville’s outs in the seventh were nabbing runners out at the plate trying to score from third on wild pitches.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett wound up getting seven runners thrown out on the bases on plays not involving a forceout, six of those coming at home plate with two of those in the seventh that killed any comeback hopes.
Brookville, which also had three runners thrown out at home trying to score on wild pitches, put together 12 hits with Lindermuth going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs scored and two runs batted in. Sarvey had two hits and scored three runs. Lily Adamson singled twice and scored twice. Jaiden Silvis reached base all five trips to the plate and scored three runs.
Lindermuth worked through and around her own control problems, but wound up giving up just one hit on Breah Petrof’s run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. She finished with 11 strikeouts, including four in the first inning with one reaching base due to a wild pitch, while walking 14 and hitting seven batters.
Brookville led 4-2 after the first inning, but trailed until the fifth with Smethport/Mt. Jewett scoring four runs in the second and two more in the fourth. Brookville tied it at 8-8 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth before Smethport/Mt. Jewett scoring three times in the fifth to take the 11-8 lead.
After Brookville’s big nine-run fifth, Smethport/Mt. Jewett made the first out at home trying to score on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. After a Lindermuth strikeout for the second out, two straight walks led to a run and a misplayed fly ball pushed home two runs to cut it to 17-15.
The second out was also nabbed at home on a wild pitch attempt once again and with the tying run at the plate, Lindermuth whiffed Faith Benjamin to end the game.
Petrof, the Smethport/Mt. Jewett pitcher, struck out two with 11 walks and two hit batters.