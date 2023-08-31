BROCKPORT — On an extremely hilly opener to start the cross country regular season at Scottish Heights Golf Course, Brookville took three of four decisions in a three-team meet with host Brockway and Ridgway.
The defending District 9 Class A champion Raiders swept to wins over Brockway (15-50) and Ridgway (22-37) while the Lady Raiders split, topping Ridgway (21-34) and losing to Brockway (21-34), which got its girls’ sweep with an 18-37 win over Ridgway.
“I’m very pleased with the effort of all our kids on a very difficult course,” Brookville head coach Dan Murdock said. “This was a great starting point for us as we look to improve throughout the season.”
Individually, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber ran to the boys’ win in 18:24, just over a minute ahead of Brookville’s Ty Fiscus in a matchup of two returning state qualifiers. Brookville’s Brady Means (19:48) and Evan McKalsen (20:01), and Ridgway’s Ian Ginther (20:51) rounded out the top 10.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jacob Murdock (6th, 20:58) and Cole Householder (7th, 21:05) with Ian Clouse placing eighth in 21:25.
Brockway’s top finishers were Jed Manno (14th, 24:08) and Adam Carnahan (16th, 24:36.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ race in 24:25, 31 seconds ahead of Brockway’s runner-up Zoe Puhala. The rest of the top five finishers were Brockway’s Grace Koehler (26:14), Brookville’s Sydney Murdock (26:53) and Brockway’s Bailey Franci (27:19).
In the junior high races, the team results were similar for Brookville, which swept to 18-37 wins in both matchups for the boys while the girls topped Ridgway (23-32) and lost to Brockway (27-28).
Liam Whitling and Elijah McKalsen finished 1-2 overall for the Raiders in 14:10 and 15:36. Also scoring for the Raiders were Jackson Miller (5th, 17:23), Bridger Afton (6th, 17:29) and Andrew Mecusker (7th, 17:41).
The Lady Raiders were led by Samantha Neil (3rd, 20:44) with Anna Efremenko (5th, 22:39), Seren Pospisil (6th, 22:51), Gracelynn Kimmerle (10th, 26:55) and Cadence Burkett (12th, 27:08) also scoring.
Brookville travels to Elk County Catholic next Tuesday.