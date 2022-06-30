ST. MARYS — With Leo Simbeck leading the way, the St. Marys 9-10-year-old All-Star baseball team made short work of visiting Brookville with a 20-0 three-inning win at Memorial Park Monday night.
At the plate, Simbeck went 4-for-4 with two two-run triples, along with a run-scoring double and run-scoring single, finishing with six runs batted in.
Simbeck was also nearly perfect on the mound as he struck out nine of the 10 batters he faced with just Callin Carberry reaching on an infield error with two outs in the third. He finished his short gem of an outing needing just 37 pitches.
Both teams play Friday. While St. Marys travels to Warren for a District 10 winners’ bracket semifinals while Brookville drops into Friday’s elimination game at Potter-McKean (Roulette), which lost its opener Monday in a 21-0 rout to Warren.
Roulette is about a two-hour trip for Brookville. It’s located between Port Allegany and Coudersport along Route 6. Friday’s winner gets to Tuesday’s elimination round against the loser of Friday’s Punxsutawney at DuBois winners’ bracket game.
The visiting team via the coin flip, St. Marys went to work in the top of the first and scored four runs. After an outfield error and walk, Simbeck ripped a triple to plate Blake Stauffer and Doc Chapman. With one out, Easton Straub singled in Simbeck and Brayden Steinbach.
In the second, St. Marys sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs, getting another two-run triple from Simbeck that scored Stauffer and Chapman. Steinbach also singled in a run.
Then in another big inning, St. Marys pushed 11 more runs across in the top of the third after sending 16 batters to the plate. Simbeck started the scoring with a double that plated Chapman.
Richy Hurd singled in a run, Stauffer doubled in two runs, Chapman singled in a run and Simbeck drove in his sixth run with a single. Simbeck doubled in a run and scored St. Marys’ 20th run on Kayd Caskey’s groundout.