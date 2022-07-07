BROOKVILLE — Thirteen was certainly enough for the Punxsutawney 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars Tuesday night at Zufall Field.
In a District 10 Minor League elimination game, that’s what it scored in the bottom of the first inning in its 14-3 four-inning win over Brookville.
Next up for Punxsutawney was a home matchup with Bradford in the losers’ bracket semifinal. Bradford also won an elimination game Tuesday, 7-5 at Warren.
Brookville’s tournament ended with a 1-2 record. It advanced after the opening-game loss to St. Marys with a 16-6 win at Potter/McKean last Friday night.
Tuesday, Punxsutawney sent 17 batters to the plate in the first inning, taking advantage of five Brookville errors and six walks while banging out six hits.
Jace Kerr doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the first inning alone. Gavin Miller singled in a run while Zimmerman singled twice, the second driving in two runs. Ethan Smith also singled in two runs in the big inning.
From there, it was only one more run in the third on Zimmerman’s run-scoring groundout to plate Kerr, giving Zimmerman three RBIs. Kerr singled three times and scored each time.
Kerr, Chan Neal and Zimmerman shared pitching duties, combining on a one-hitter. Kerr struck out five straight batters after walking the first two batters of the game. Neal got three outs and gave up all three Brookville runs, which all reached on walks to Calin Carberry, Conner Lewis and Harris Whitling.
Cooper Peterson singled in Brookville third run on a two-out single before Zimmerman got the final four outs, striking out two.
Sawyer Lewis and Walker Lindermuth pitched for Brookville. Lindermuth struck out three and walking one in his three innings of work after relieving Lewis in the first inning.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, July 1
Brookville 16, Potter/McKean 6
At Roulette, posting big innings of seven and five runs, dumped Potter/McKean in four innings for its first win of all-star play.
Brookville, the home team via the coin flip, scored seven runs in the second inning then after Potter/McKean got to within 7-6 with five runs in the top of the third, scored four runs in the third and walked off with a 10-Run Rule decision with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Cooper Peterson had three hits and drove in four runs to key Brookville’s offense while Connor and Sawyer Lewis each had two hits apiece.
In the second, Brookville sent 12 batters to the plate and got run-scoring singles from Bentley Myers, Harris Whitling, Peterson and Blake Burkett. Peterson ripped a two-run double in the third and Sawyer Lewis singled in a run.
Then in the bottom of the fifth up 11-6, Brookville put the first five batters on base and all five scored as Max Shaffer, Connor Lewis and Peterson singled in runs and Sawyer Lewis drove in two more runs with a single to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Sawyer Lewis struck out four batters in 2 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound while Walker Lindermuth whiffed two in 1 2/3 innings.