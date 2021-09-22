BROCKPORT — Killian Radel and Ian Pete shot 49s, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Brookville Raiders golf team past host Brockway at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders dropped a four-man match, 198-207, as Owen Caylor (51) and Logan Girt (58) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders while Patrick Diedrich (64) and Kolton Lyons (67) also played.
Brockway’s Dylan Coder was medalist with a 45 while Weston Pisarchick shot a 48. Daniel Shugarts (51) and Troy Johnson (54) also scored while Chad Young (61) and Parker Pisarchick (62) also played.
The Raiders close out the regular season Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney.
Next week, the Raiders send their allotted two golfers to the District 9 Class 2A Championships at Bradford’s Pennhills Country Club on Monday and then perhaps the following Saturday with a top-15 finish in the first round.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 20
Lions golf at Wanango
At Wanango Country Club near Oil City, the Lions shot a five-man 253 to finish third in the next-to-last KSAC matchup.
The Lions were led by Nick Aaron’s 41, fourth and just two shots behind co-medalists Kam Kerle of Clarion and Jacob Felsing of Moniteau. Devon Lauer of Clarion was third with a 40.
The Lions also had Brady Fowkes (52), Jordan Hesdon (52), Rylie Klingensmith (53) and Kaden Ferguson (55) scoring while Jack Craig (61) also played.
With 51 team points through eight KSAC matches, the Lions are sitting in third place behind Clarion (72) and Cranberry (60) and four points ahead of Moniteau (47). A fourth-place or better finish at Clarion Oaks in the final KSAC match on Thursday clinches third.
It’s also off to districts next Monday and perhaps Saturday, Oct. 2 for the Lions, who didn’t qualify as a team. Head coach Jason Craig said at least Aaron and Fowkes — teams are guaranteed two entries — will golf at Bradford’s Pennhills Country Club next Monday.
Lady Raiders at TL Gold
At Treasure Lake’s Gold Course, the Brookville girls shot a four-player score of 258, led by Audrey Barrett’s 58. Also scoring were Karlee Stiver (63), Taryn Hoffman (67) and one of the 70s from Lindsey Clinger or Grace Molnar.
DuBois shot the low team score of 205, led by medalist Sophia Seduski’s 50, two shots better than teammate Sarah Henninger.
Punxsutawney (217) and Brockway (252) also scored as a team against the hosts. Curwensville and Ridgway didn’t score as a team.
The Lady Raiders wrap up their regular-season schedule with back-to-back AML matches at Brockway Golf Course, this Thursday and next Tuesday.
FRIDAY, Sept. 17
Lions top Raiders in tri-meet
At Pinecrest Country Club last week, the Raiders hosted C-L and Clarion in a non-league matchup and it was the visiting Bobcats sweeping to wins with a four-man score of 158. The Lions and host Raiders were at 183 and 185.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer, Kam Kerle and McKayla Kerle and were the top three scorers with a 37, 39 and 40. C-L’s Rylie Klingensmith shot a 42 to lead the Lions while Bryce Rafferty and Killian Radel carded a 43 and 44 respectively to lead the host Raiders.
Also scoring for C-L was Nick Aaron (45), Jordan Hesdon (47) and Brady Fowkes (49). The Raiders also scored Owen Caylor (49) and Patrick Diedrich (49). Ian Pete (50) and Burke Fleming (61) also played.
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
Lady Raiders at Punxsy
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the Lady Raiders shot a four-player 241 and lost by 13 strokes to the host Lady Chucks in an Allegheny Mountain League matchup.
Audrey Barrett shot a 55 to lead the Lady Raiders with Karlee Stiver (60), Maeve Jordan (62) and one of the two 64s from Lindsey Clinger and Grace Molnar scoring.
DuBois shot the low team round of 210, led by co-medalists Alexis Pfeufer and Sophia Seduski. Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley shot a 53.
Brockway (256) and Ridgway (255) also scored as a team.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15
Lions fifth at Hi-Level
At Kossuth’s Hi-Level Golf Course, Clarion-Limestone finished fifth with a five-man score of 236.
Brady Fowkes tied for 12th with a 43 to lead the Lions. Also scoring were Nick Aaron (47), Jordan Hesdon (48), Rylie Klingensmith (48) and Kaden Ferguson (50). Jack Craig (53) also played for the Lions.
Clarion bested the KSAC field by 16 strokes with a 198 with Cranberry (214), Forest Area (221), Moniteau (222) and the Lions making up the top five.
Cranberry’s Dane Wenner won medalist honors with a 37, one stroke ahead of Clarion’s Devon Lauer.