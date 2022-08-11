The Brookville Grays are the longest running baseball team in Brookville. The Grays, named after the Negro League Homestead Grays, played in the 1940s through 1979, competing the J-C and J-I Leagues. Due to lack of interest and funding, the Grays folded in 1980 but returned in 1983 thanks to current manager Bob McCullough and Glenn “Boag” Lindermuth, playing one year in the J-I League before joining the Federation League in 1984.
Here is a year-by-year look back at the history of the Brookville Grays since 1946. Overall records including playoffs listed most years. Manager listed in parenthesis if known.
2022 — 21-10 overall record (Bob McCullough). Beat DuBois Lumberjacks, 2-0, beat Sykesville Senators 3-2 and beat DuBois Rockets 4-2 and WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE
2021 — 19-9 overall record (Bob McCullough). Beat Kuntz Motors (Curwensville), 2-0, and lost 3-2 to Rossiter in semifinals.
2020 — 14-11 (Bob McCullough). Beat Spike Island 2-0, Pulaski 3-2 and lost in finals 4-0 to DuBois Rockets.
2019 — 16-17 overall record (Bob McCullough). Beat Rossiter 2-0, DuBois 4-3 and swept Pulaski in the finals and WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE
2018 — 7-16 overall record (Bob McCullough). Lost in first round to Pulaski, 3-2.
2017 — 19-14 (Bob McCullough). Lost in finals to Rossiter, 4-1.
2016 — 14-15 (Bob McCullough). Lost in semifinals to Sykesville, 4-1.
2015 — 20-8 (Bob McCullough). Won Regular season title, but lost in semifinals to Sykesville, 4-2.
2014 — 14-11 (Bob McCullough). Lost to Rossiter in first round best-of-5 series, 3-2.
2013 — 10-17 (Bob McCullough). Lost to Rossiter in first-round best-of-3 series, 2-1.
2012 — 20-12 (Bob McCullough). Lost to Sykesville in best-of-7 finals, 4-3.
2011 — 13-13 (Bob McCullough). Lost to Rossiter in best-of-7 semifinals, 4-2.
2010 — 18-12 (Bob McCullough). Lost to DuBois in semifinals, 4-3, in best-of-7 series.
2009 — 22-7 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE, beating Rossiter 4-0 in best-of-seven finals.
2008 — 23-12 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE with a 4-2 win over St. Marys in the finals. Beat Sykesville 3-1 in first round and Rossiter 4-1 in semifinals. Finished third in regular season.
2007 — 20-12 (Bob McCullough). Lost to St. Marys in semifinals, 4-0; Beat Sykesville in first round, 3-1. Finished second during regular season.
2006 — 30-3 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE with a four-game sweep of the DuBois Rockets.
2005 — 15-11 (Bob McCullough). Lost in the semifinals, 4-2, to DuBois Rockets.
2004 — 27-7 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE, 4-games-to-1, over Rossiter Miners. Also won Federation League regular season championship.
2003 — 27-10 (Bob McCullough). Lost in Federation League finals, 4-3, to Hibbert’s Heating and Cooling Rockets of DuBois.
2002 — 22-9 (Bob McCullough). Lost in Federation League semifinals, 4-3, to Dingers 9 of Clearfield.
2001 — 27-12 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE, 4-3 over Rossiter Miners.
2000 — 25-7 (Bob McCullough). Lost Federation League semifinals, 4-3, to Sykesville Senators. Won Federation League regular season championship.
1999 — 18-14 (Bob McCullough). Swept in three games in Federation League semifinals against Clearfield Brewers.
1998 — 20-11 (Mark Powell). Lost in the Federation League semifinals, 3-0, to Rossiter.
1997 — 31-7 (Bob Maschmeyer). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE, 4-3, over the Clearfield Brewers.
1996 — 32-6 (Bob Maschmeyer). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE with a four-game sweep of the Big Run Brewers. Also won the Federation League regular season title with 22-6 record.
1995 — 24-17 (Bob McCullough). Swept in the Federation League finals in four games by the Busters Brewers.
1994 — 28-11 (Bob McCullough). Lost in the Federation League finals, 4-2, to the DuBois Rockets. Won the regular season title with a 21-6 record.
1993 — 25-10 (Bob McCullough). Lost in the Federation League semifinals, 3-2, to the Busters Brewers.
1992 — 34-5 (Bob McCullough). WON FEDERATION LEAGUE TITLE, 4-2, over the DuBois Rockets. Also won the regular season championship.
1991 — 23-9 (Bob McCullough). Lost in Federation League semifinals, 4-3, to Rossiter Miners.
1990 — 21-9 (Bob McCullough). Lost in the first round of the Federation League playoffs, 2-1, to DuBois Rockets.
1989 — 17-13 (Bob McCullough). Lost in first round of Federation League playoffs, 2-1, to Big Run Brewers
1988 — 19-18 (Bob McCullough). Lost in Federation League semifinals, 3-2, to Pulaski Generals.
1987 — 14-19 (Bob McCullough). Swept in two games in quarterfinal round of Federation League playoff by Pulaski Generals.
1986 — 11-25 (Bob McCullough). Swept in two games in first round of Federation League playoffs by Pulaski Generals.
1985 — 8-26 (Bob McCullough). Swept in three games in first round of Federation League playoffs by Falls Creek Eagles.
1984 — 15-22 (Bob McCullough). Swept in two games in first round of Federation League playoffs by Falls Creek Eagles.
J-I (Jefferson-Indiana County) League
1983 — 7-17 (Glen “Boagie” Lindermuth). J-I. Reformed after three-year absence.
1981-1982 No team.
1980 — Lost in best-of-five finals to Punxsutawney Hotel in four games
1979 — 18-6 (Gary Gilhousen) Swept in opening round of playoffs by Rossiter, 2-0
1978 — 13-2 after 15 games in the J-I League. Lost in first round to Rossiter, 2-0, in best-of-3 series.
1977 — WON J-I LEAGUE TITLE, beating Punxsutawney Hotel in best-of-5 finals, 3-0. 15-8 after 23 games.
1976 — Lost to Punxsutawney Hotel in best-of-5 J-I League finals, 3-2.
1975 — Entered J-I League. Incomplete information. 17-3 after 20 games. At least reached a Northern Division playoff with Valier.
J-C League Era
1974 — 13-6 in last year in J-C League. Won first-round playoff matchup with DuBois 2-0 in best-of-3 series, then lost 3-1 in best-of-5 series with Ramey.
1973 — 10-7 (Lost in first round of J-C League playoffs to DuBois in best-of-3 first round, 2-0)
1972 — 9-9-2 (Playoffs: Lost to Clearfield Indians in best-of-3 first round, 2-0)
1971 — 11-13
1970 — 8-16 (6-6 first half, 2-10 second half)
1969 — 15-7 (8-3 first half, 7-4 second half)
1968 — 11-13 (6-6 first half, 5-7 second half)
1967 — 14-10 (6-6 first half, 8-4 in second half)
1966 — 25-7 (12-4 first half, 13-3 second half, 1st both halves) J-C LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
1965 — 27-3 (12-3 first half, 15-0 second half) J-C LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
1964 — 23-9 (14-2 first half champs, 10-4 second half, lost 3-0 in best-of-5 finals to Curwensville Mohawks)
1963 — 7-16 (2-9 first half, 5-7 second half)
1962 — 9-14 (5-7 first half, 4-7 second half)
1961 — 23-13 J-C LEAGUE CHAMPIONS (8-4 first half, won first half in playoff with a 14-6 win over Curwensville; 6-6 in second half). Beat Clearfield in championship series in four games for title, 5-3, 18-12, 3-8, 10-3)
1960 — 20-15. Finished 7-9 in first half, 12-3 in the second half of the J-C League, then lost to first-half champion Curwensville in best-of-5 finals, 3-1
1959 — 23-11 J-C LEAGUE CHAMPIONS. Won first half title with a 12-3 record. Curwensville won second half with Grays finishing 8-6. In best-of-5 championship series, Grays won in four games to take the title.
1958 — 19-17, finished fourth in J-C League and qualified for playoffs, losing to DuBois in the first round of the four-team playoff.
1957 — 9-20 in J-C league
1956 — 11-21 in J-C League and finished fourth. In the playoffs, the Grays were swept in two games by first-place Clearfield.
1955 — 18-10 WON J-C LEAGUE TITLE. After a three-game playoff with Sykesville after tying for first place in regular-season standings. Grays won in two games, 5-0 and 14-3. In the four-team playoffs, the Grays swept DuBois 2-0 but lost in the finals to Clearfield in two straight games.
1954 — 18-14. Qualified for the four-team J-C League playoffs as the third-place team and beat Sykesville in the first round, 2-0, in the best-of-3 series. Then the Grays beat regular-season champion Curwensville in the finals in three games WON J-C LEAGUE TITLE.
1953 — 24-12. Finished third in the J-C League and qualified for four-team playoff setup. Beat Curwensville 2-0 in best-of-3 semifinal, then beat regular-season champion Clearfield 8-7 and 5-2 in best-of-3 final. WON J-C LEAGUE TITLE.
1952 — 22-21 overall, 14-18 in J-C League.
1951 — 21-7 overall, Finished 21-5 in J-C League, won second half West Division title but lost 2-0 in a best-of-3 playoff with first half champion DuBois. Played over 40 games overall, including non-league
Early Years Era
1950: 30-10. WON CLARION COUNTY LEAGUE
1949: 42-12 overall, 21-3 in Clarion County League. Won regular season title, then lost to East Brady in semifinals. Sligo won playoff title.
1948 — 41-13 overall, 21-7 in league. WON CLARION COUNTY LEAGUE.
1947 — 47-17 overall record, 27-5 Mountain League). WON MOUNTAIN LEAGUE.
1946 — 33-8 overall. WON MOUNTAIN LEAGUE