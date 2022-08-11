The Brookville Grays are the longest running baseball team in Brookville. The Grays, named after the Negro League Homestead Grays, played in the 1940s through 1979, competing the J-C and J-I Leagues. Due to lack of interest and funding, the Grays folded in 1980 but returned in 1983 thanks to current manager Bob McCullough and Glenn “Boag” Lindermuth, playing one year in the J-I League before joining the Federation League in 1984.

Here is a year-by-year look back at the history of the Brookville Grays since 1946. Overall records including playoffs listed most years. Manager listed in parenthesis if known.

