BROOKVILLE — If last Thursday’s outing at the Redbank Valley Invitational was any indicator, look out for another big day of performances at Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Brookville hosts districts once again — Class 2A and 3A together again — and the weather forecast is very promising. That, combined with plenty of talent coming to town, should prove to be a noteworthy start to the postseason.
Brookville and Clarion-Limestone return at least parts of three state medalists back — the Raiders’ D9 champion 4x100-meter and 4x400 relays were fifth and eighth at states while C-L’s D9 javelin champion Ryan Hummell won a fourth-place state medal — with the Lady Raiders’ Julie Monnoyer back to defend her D9 100 hurdle crown.
Overall, D9 returns two state champions with Union/A-C Valley junior Hayden Smith, who seeks his third straight D9 high jump title, and Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon, the reigning 400 dash champion. Harmon won three titles and anchored the runner-up 4x400 relay that clinched the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever D9 team title.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won both D9 titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and medaled at states in both while Oswayo Valley senior Cheyenne Mehl guns for her third D9 title in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Redbank Valley junior Claire Henry tries to become the first D9 girl to win three Class 2A pole vault titles.
Regardless of what was done last year or last week, any state medal run must start at districts where individuals or relays must finish in the top two places to earn an automatic state berth or run, throw or jump a state-qualifying standard to advance to the PIAA Championships held once again at Shippensburg University May 26-27.
Field/throw events get Friday started at 1 p.m. while track preliminaries in the sprint hurdles and 100-meter dashes start at 2 p.m. with the first final on the track set for the 4x800 relays at 3 p.m.
The last scheduled final is the 4x400 relay at 7:45 p.m.
THE RAIDERS had their string of four straight team titles snapped by Punxsutawney last year. This time around, expect the Raiders to have a slight edge for grabbing that crown back from the Chucks. Those two teams along with Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley most likely make up the top four finishing squads in some order.
For the Raiders, the district lineup is a deep one with all 18 events covered with at least one entry, five top seeds and 23 entries overall seeded in a top-six scoring position.
The Raiders’ top-seeded 4x100 relay looks to win its fifth straight D9 title. The foursome of Jack Pete, Brayden Kunselman, Nick Shaffer and Hayden Freeman have the top time in the state according to milesplit.com and their top seeded time is just ahead of Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley which could both get under the state-qualifying time of 44.3 as well.
The Raiders’ 4x400 relay is seeded No. 3 behind Punxsutawney and Union/A-C Valley in what could be a dogfight finale of the meet. That foursome could be Jack Gill, Jacob Murdock, Daniel Turner and Freeman, who is also seeded No. 1 in the 200 and 400 dashes while Turner is the top seed in the 300 hurdles.
Other top seeds include Kunselman in the 100 dash with Pete seeded No. 4.
The Raiders’ 4x800 relay with Brady Means, Evan McKalsen, Ty Fiscus and Gill is seeded No. 3 while Kellan Haines and Turner are 3-4 in the 110 hurdles. Gill is also a No. 4 seed in the 400 dash and 800 run while Haines is No. 5 in the 300. Pete and Kunselman are 5-6 seeds in the 200 dash.
Fiscus is seeded No. 3 in the 3,200 run while Freeman shares a No. 5 seed in the high jump, although he may not enter that event depending on how he’s used considering he’s listed in five events but can only compete in up to four.
In the field, John Colgan is seeded No. 4 in the triple jump while Brayden Ross is seeded No. 4 in the discus and No. 7 in the shot put.
Twin sophomore brothers Wyatt and Jesse Lucas are seeded at No. 3 and 6 respectively in the javelin.
THE LADY RAIDERS have two top seeds in Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles and freshman Hannah Geer in the 300 hurdles. Geer and Monnoyer are with Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder on the fourth-seeded 4x100 relay while Geer and Yoder are on the No. 3-seeded 4x400 relay with Samantha Whitling and Erika Doolittle.
Monnoyer is also seeded No. 4 in the triple jump and No. 8 in the long jump. Geer is seeded No. 2 behind Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles.
On the No. 5-seeded 4x800 relay are likely Whitling, Doolittle, Adell Doty and Anna Fiscus. Whitling shares a No. 6 seed in the high jump.
Yoder is a No. 7 seed in the 200 and 400 dashes while Doolittle is No. 8 in the 1,600 run and No. 9 in the 3,200 run.
THE LIONS’ HUMMELL is only C-L boy headed to districts, his winning throw of 194 feet, 6 inches from the Redbank Valley Invitational nearly 25 feet further than No. 2 seed Aiden Greiniesen of DuBois Central Catholic. Greiniesen is the only other thrower to get over 170 feet this year.
THE LADY LIONS have three district entries with freshman Adisen Jackson involved with all three as she’s seeded No. 11 in the 1,600 run, No. 14 in the 800 run and part of the No. 10-seeded 4x800 relay with Olivia Radaker, Madison Aaron and Clara Coulson.