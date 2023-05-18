Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&