BROOKVILLE — Waiting to shake off an opening-round loss to Brockway last Friday, the Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team started Tuesday’s matchup with Punxsutawney like it turned the frustration of scoring just one run in the opener into instant offense.
After one inning at Zufall Field, Brookville led 11-1.
But, it wasn’t over by a long shot.
Going into the bottom of the fourth, Brookville was staring at a 13-11 deficit as Punxsutawney posted a nine-run second and added to the lead in the third and fourth innings.
Winning the pre-game coin flip to get the home side of the scoreboard, Brookville cashed that edge in with a 14-13 walk-off win.
With the score tied 13-13 after holding Punxsutawney scoreless for the first two times in the game in the fifth and sixth, Brookville needed just two batters to win it in the bottom of the sixth.
Liam Whitling started the winning rally with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. He scored when Isaiah Campbell lifted a fly ball to deep right field to easily score Whitling from second. It was Campbell’s second double of the game and third hit.
Campbell finished 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, helping Brookville’s 11-run bottom of the first with a two-run single. He doubled in Whitling in the fourth to cut Punxsutawney’s new-found lead to 13-12 in the fourth.
“Isaiah has been hitting the ball in practice probably as much as anybody and he had a big hit robbed in Brockway, so he’s been swinging it well. We were lucky to have him come up with a man at second with a chance to win it here on our home turf,” Brookville manager Kevin Smith said.
Brookville tied it up in the fifth when Cody Householder scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs.
Householder helped his team hold things together enough after he entered the game in the second inning when Punxsutawney got quickly back in the game with nine runs. He ran out of pitches with two outs in the top of the sixth before Landon Smith got the final out on a popout with a runner at second base.
For his efforts, Smith wound up earning the victory thanks to the walk-off finish in the bottom of the inning. Householder struck out five and walked four while giving up five hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
In all, it was a gutsy Brookville win, especially blowing a big early lead along with coming off a disappointing loss in its opener.
“From the onset of the game, we came out and hit the ball and scored runs, but Punxsutawney is always a hitting team,” Smith said. “We should’ve made plays that we didn’t and kept their momentum going, but that’s Little League baseball. They chipped away, we got comfortable with the lead we had, lost it, but we had a plan going into the sixth. This was our home field and we can walk this off and dog-pile. The kids executed that. Credit the kids for fighting back all the way and never quitting.”
An outfield error and three straight walks sparked Brookville’s big first. After the first out, Campbell singled in two runs. Colby Lewis and Smith singled in runs, Owen Weaver drove in two with a single while Tyler Barnett’s sacrifice fly and Whitling’s two-out RBI single put Brookville up with what looked to be a commanding 11-1 lead.
But Punxsutawney got right back into the game with nine runs in the top of the second, taking advantage of four hits, four Brookville errors and four walks. Logan Noerr singled in a run as did Greyson Pearce with a double. Nolan Stahlman singled in two runs and Noerr pushed home another run in the inning with a bases-loaded walk.
Punxsutawney tied the game in the third with an unearned run, but had runners thrown out at home and third base to stymie any more scoring chances. In the fourth, Max Roberts’ two-run double gave Punxsutawney its 13-11 lead.
From there, Punxsutawney went scoreless despite getting singles from Ashton Buffington and Garrett Jacobson to start the fifth. But a flyout and inning-ending double play on a soft liner hit by Ben Smith ended the threat.
Roberts was stranded at second in the sixth when Smith got Stahlman to pop out to end that threat.
Smith, Whitling, Ethan Lauer and Lewis each had two hits for Brookville. Roberts, Stahlman and Noerr had two hits apiece for Punxsutawney.
Noerr relieved Punxsutawney starter Brayden Brooks after the first four batters reached in the first and finished out the game, taking the loss. He struck out four and walked just two, giving up 11 hits.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, June 24
Brockway 3, Brookville 1
At Brockway, Chase Wolfe’s complete-game four-hitter and Eric Decker’s big bat propelled the hosts past visiting Brookville at Taylor Memorial Park.
Brockway took a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning thanks to Decker’s one-out solo home run, a blast deep over the right-center field fence in the top of the third inning, and two more runs in the fifth.
Cole Senior and Elysabeth Myers led off with singles and Decker was walked intentionally this time to load the bases. Wolfe’s bases-loaded walk pushed home the first out and Ellaa Reitz’s forceout grounder to third scored Myers.
That gave Brockway enough insurance to work through Brookville’s rally in the sixth as Wolfe took a one-hitter into the sixth. Owen Weaver ripped a ground-rule double to left field with one out in the fourth. The only other baserunners reached on errors as Wolfe finished the game with 79 pitches with four strikeouts and no walks.
But Brookville had a chance in the sixth as Coen Forsythe led off with a single. Cody Householder’s grounder to short forced out Forsyth for the first out. Wolfe struck out Landon Smith before Weaver singled to bring up the potential tying run in cleanup hitter Joel Burton.
Burton’s chopper got him an infield single to bring home Householder from third, but Wolfe got Liam Whitling to line softly back to the mound to end the game.
Brookville’s Burton and Householder combined to strike out 13 on the mound. Burton went the first four-plus innings, giving up just three hits while striking out eight and walking six with one hit batter. Householder whiffed five of the six batters he faced.