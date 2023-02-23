HYDE — Brookville’s youth wrestling program will send 13 state qualifiers to two separate Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championship tournaments. All qualified at the Area 5 Tournament held Feb. 12 at Clearfield Area High School.
Seven qualified for the PAJW Junior High Championships scheduled for March 3-5 at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown with top-four finishes in their weight class.
Parker McKillop and Jordan Hankey were runners-up at 89 and 117 pounds respectively while Blake Porter and Bobby Hack finished third at 124 and heavyweight. Gabe Hannah, Brycen Coleman and Zach Phillips were fourth at 96, 172 and 192 pounds.
Six elementary age level wrestlers qualified for the PAJW Youth Championships on March 25 at Pittsburgh’s Peterson Events Center.
Brookville had two champions. Cody Householder, in the 11-and-12-year-old division, won at 85 pounds where he finished 3-0, decisioning Port Allegany’s Wyatt Hungiville in the final. In the 9-10 division, Walker Lindermuth went 2-0 to win the 75-pound crown. He pinned Clarion’s James Brooks in the final.
Also in the 11-12 division, Cooper Kiehl finished second at 160 pounds while Brady Eberts finished third at 125 pounds. In 9-10, Noah Kniseley qualified with a third at 95 pounds. In 8-and-under, Enzo Castellan finished second at 60 pounds.