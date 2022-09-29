DuBOIS — DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville and Ridgway boys and girls cross country teams took part in a meet Tuesday at DuBois with a combined 49 boys and girls taking part on Senior Night. But once things got going, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber won for the boys with a time of 17:22 while DuBois’ Morgan Roemer was the top girl with a time of 19:06.
Team wise, DuBois girls defeated Brookville 17-44 and DCC 15-49 with no Lady Elker runners. The boys fell to Brookville 21-37 before notching wins against DCC (19-43) and Ridgway (26-29).
Also for Brookville, the boys beat Ridgway 20-40 and DCC 19-44. The girls edged DCC, 28-29.
Raiders freshman Ty Fiscus finished second behind Schreiber in 17:38 while Cole Householder was fifth in 18:09. Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Gill (6th, 18:38), Brady Means (7th, 18:42) and Alec Geer (10th, 19:26). Also running were Coyha Brown (12th, 19:36), Ian Clowes (15th, 19:52), Jacob Murdock (18th, 20:41), Evan McKalsen (20th, 21:32), Hunter Rupp (24th, 22:22) and Noah Shick (29th, 27:27).
For the girls, Erika Doolittle was fifth in 21:54 and Anna Fiscus sixth in 23:03. The rest of the Lady Raiders’ lineup had Casey Riley (11th, 26:04), Corinne Siar (15th, 28:47), Claira Downs (16th, 28:58) and MacKenzie Jacobson (20th, 31:26).
In the junior high race, Liam Whitling and Luke Fiscus finished 1-2 in the boys’ 2-mile race in 11:49 and 12:15. Nathan Kramer was third in 13:57. Emma Northey and Sydney Murdock led the Lady Raiders by finishing fourth and fifth respectively in 14:43 and 14:56. Maggie Shaffer was seventh in 16:13.
Both teams head to Elk County Catholic next Tuesday.
In last week’s meet:
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
C-L runs at
PIAA Invite
At the 16th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational held at the Parkview Cross Country Course, both Clarion-Limestone teams ran in the Class 1A race with the Lions finishing 16th out of 32 scoring teams and the Lady Lions not fielding enough runners to score.
The Lions were led by Logan Lutz’s 53rd-place time in 18:39. Ty Rankin (60th, 18:58), Jack Craig (89th, 19:43), Colton Keihl (128th, 20:34) and Logan Meier (223rd, 26:27) also scored.
Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won the race in 16:36, one second ahead of Jenkintown’s Oliver Mitchell. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber finished ninth in 17:28.
Jenkintown won the team title with 71 points, well ahead of runner-up Central Cambria’s 99 points. Elk County Catholic was 12th.
The Lady Lions ran four at Hershey with freshman Adisen Jackson finishing with an impressive 16th in 21:42. Also running were Clara Coulson (53rd, 23:48), Olivia Radaker (87th, 25:10) and Madison Aaron (150th, 29:11).
ECC’s Grace Neubert won the girls’ race in 19:59, 24 seconds ahead of York Catholic’s Madeline Murphy. ECC’s Sophia Bille was fourth and Gianna Bille was sixth. The only other freshman to finish ahead of Jackson was 15th-place Sheila Driscoll of York Catholic, just three seconds ahead of the Lady Lions ninth-grader.
C-L was scheduled to run at Cranberry Wednesday before next Tuesday’s home meet with North Clarion.