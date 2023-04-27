ST. MARYS — Two meets, same score, two different winners.
95-55.
That was the final score in both of Tuesday’s track and field matchups at St. Marys Area High School. The Brookville boys and St. Marys girls took the wins.
The visiting Raiders, without the services of standout sprinters Jack Pete and Brayden Kunselman, won 13 of 15 events as Hayden Freeman quadrupled.
The freshman sprinter/jumper ran to wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.49 and 23.8) and the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and ran a leg on a new 4x100 relay setup with Jacob Murdock, Nick Shaffer and Dan Turner that won with a district-qualifying time of 47.6 seconds.
Jack Gill won the 1,600 run in his first outing of the year in the race with a qualifying time of 4:44.65. While he was the lone Raider to score in the race, Brady Means and Ty Fiscus qualified for districts with fourth- and fifth-place finishes. Means went 4:49.8 and Fiscus 4:51.02.
Means won the 800 run (2:13.42) while Gill also turned in a strong second in the 400 dash 15 minutes after his 1,600 run.
Kellan Haines won the 110 hurdles (17.76) with Turner and Ian Clowes placing 2-3. In the 300s, it was Turner winning (44.38) with Haines and Clowes finishing the sweep in second and third.
Shaffer added a second in the 200 dash and third in the 100.
In the field, sophomore Brayden Ross doubled with wins in the shot put (43 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and discus (139 feet) with a throw that landed in the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll, trailing only record-holder Greg Ross’ 1985 record of 146 feet, 5 inches. Joziah Balzer was second in the shot put while Gannon McMaster was third in the discus.
Luke Gaston won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) while Caiden George was third.
John Colgan won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 5 inches. He also finished second in the long jump. Jacob Semeyn was third in the high jump.
The Raiders swept the javelin with Wyatt Lucas winning with a toss of 143 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Jesse Lucas and Kellan Haines, who was also second in the 400 hurdles, were 2-3.
The Lady Raiders got a triple-win day from Julie Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles (16.8) and triple jump (33 feet, 6 1/2 inches). Monnoyer combined with Kaida Yoder, Autumn Walter and Hannah Geer to win the 4x100 relay in 53.02 seconds.
Yoder won the 400 dash (1:05.83) with Erika Doolittle and Casey Riley finishing the sweep and Geer won the 300 hurdles (50.86), with Monnoyer finishing second, and finished third in the 100 hurdles.
Yoder was second in the 100 and 200 dashes with Walter placing third in the 200.
Also scoring were Samantha Whitling and Doolittle, who were 2-3 in the 800 run. Adell Doty tied for second in the high jump and finished third in the pole vault.
MacKenzie Jacobson and Corinne Siar were 2-3 in the 3,200 run with Siar also finishing third in the 300 hurdles. Bethany Hack was second in the shot put and Natalie Himes was third in the javelin.
Brookville heads to the City of Hermitage Invitational Saturday before hosting Clearfield and DuBois next Tuesday.
SATURDAY, April 22
Freeman wins 200 dash at Slippery Rock
At the rain-soaked Slippery Rock Invitational, Brookville’s lone champion was Hayden Freeman who won the 200 dash in 23.24 seconds.
Jack Gill turned in a second-place finish in the 800 run in 2:03.24.
Also for the Raiders, Jesse Lucas finished fourth in the javelin (137 feet, 9 inches) and Brad Fiscus was fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:20.97). Brayden Kunselman finished fifth in the 100 dash (11.56) as did Daniel Turner in the 300 hurdles (44.86).
Jacob Murdock finished eighth in the long jump (18 feet, 8 inches) while Nick Shaffer was ninth in the 200 dash (24.59), Ian Clowes ninth in the steeplechase (8:14.45) and Luke Gaston (9 feet, 6 inches).
For the Lady Raiders, the top finish came from the 4x800 relay which finished fourth in 11:22.46. The foursome was Samantha Whitling, Anna Fiscus, Brenna McGranor and Erika Doolittle.
Hanna Geer was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.9) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (51.08). Julie Monnoyer was eighth in the long jump (14 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and 10th in the 100 hurdles. MacKenzie Jacobson finished eighth in the steeplechase (10:37.55) and Erika Doolittle was ninth in the 1,600 run (5:54.05).
The Lady Raiders’ 4x100 relay of Autumn Walter, Monnoyer, Geer and Kaida Yoder was seventh in 53.57.