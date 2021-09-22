BROOKVILLE — Beating the end of daylight barely, the Brookville and Punxsutawney soccer teams played to a varsity doubleheader split Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders won the opener, 2-0, while the Punxsutawney boys won a 6-5 slugfest to take the nightcap.
In the Lady Raiders’ shutout win with backup goalkeeper Breanna McKendree manning the net and the team playing with just 12 players and two starters out, they got a goal and assist from Autumn Walter.
Walter assisted Jazimines Sarvey-Vazquez for a goal in the first half while scoring off an Alayna Haight pass in the second half.
That was enough for the Lady Raiders to improve to 2-4 going into Wednesday’s game at Curwensville.
“We didn’t want the missing starters to hold us back and we had four or five days off (due to COVID-19 concerns), so it was a rough game for us,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill. “But we managed to play enough defense and find the back of the net a couple times.”
In Tuesday’s second game, the Raiders and Chucks were tied at 5-5 until the Chucks scored the go-ahead goal late in regulation.
Brad Fiscus led the Raiders with two goals and two assists while Logan Oakes had a goal and two assists. Garner McMaster and Alex Reynolds also scored goals.
The Raiders, who trailed 4-3 at halftime, dropped to 1-6 going into Thursday’s home game with Kane starting at 5 p.m. following a junior game at 3:30 p.m.
Next Monday, both teams host Brockway on the football field with the girls starting at 5 p.m. and the boys following.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
BOYS
Elk Co. Catholic 4,
Brookville 1
At Kersey after tying things up at 1-1 with 15 minutes left in regulation, the visiting Raiders gave up three goals to the host Crusaders.
Brad Fiscus tied the game off an assist from Steven Plyler, but it was all Crusaders from there.
Brookville (1-5) was scheduled to play at home Saturday against Forest Area, but that game was postponed to Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns at North Clarion which is part of the co-operative with Forest.
Also, the Lady Raiders soccer team’s game at Elk County Catholic was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Lady Raiders.
C-L 5,
Redbank Valley 1
At New Bethlehem, Bailee Verdill’s three goals lifted the Lions to a win over the host Bulldogs.
Cody Whitling and Wyatt Boyden also found the back of the net with Whitling adding an assist and Thomas Uckert assisting on two goals.
The Lions improved to 3-1 going into Thursday’s game at Ridgway. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lions visit Forest Area and host Karns City.
WEDNES., Sept. 15
BOYS
Brookville, 4,
DuBois CC 2
At home scoring the first two and last two goals of the game, the Raiders notched their first win of the year in a 4-2 decision over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday afternoon.
A threatening afternoon weather forecast never did materialize, which was fine with the Raiders who improved to 1-4.
Senior Garner McMaster scored two goals, including the game-sealer on a strong shot from 30 yards at the top of the box with 15:39 left in regulation.
“That was a really great hit from 30 yards and we really have a young team, so that speaks volumes on where we’re going,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said.
Steven Plyler and McMaster scored in the first half for a 2-0 Raiders first-half lead.
But DuBois Central Catholic scored twice in the first 4:14 of the second half to tie the game up. Andrey Bell scored off a Nathan Irwin throw-in and Colin Micknis tied it with an unassisted goal at the 35:46 mark.
But Brad Fiscus put the Raiders up for good a little over five minutes later at 3-2.
Freshman Luke McKinley assisted on two goals while Plyler and Logan Oakes added assists.
“All in all, it was a good team effort,” Reitz said. “They got caught and then they rallied and fought back and went back ahead.”
C-L postponed
against Keystone
At home against Keystone, the matchup was postponed to Oct. 16 because of no available officials.
GIRLS
Port Allegany 2,
Brookville 1
At Port Allegany, the hosts got first-half goals from Alliyah Penick and Evin Stauffer and made it stand up in the win over the Lady Raiders.
Alayna Haight scored unassisted with two minutes left for the Lady Raiders to set the final score.