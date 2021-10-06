BROOKVILLE — Both St. Marys Area High School cross country squads came to Brookville and ran away with a sweep of the hosts Tuesday afternoon.
The Dutch beat the Raiders, 23-35, while the Lady Dutch notched a 22-35 win over Brookville.
In the boys’ race, it was the Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle winning the 3.1-mile race in 18:56, some 11 seconds ahead of St. Marys’ Wyatt Foster. St. Marys’ Augustus Secco was third in 19:50.
The Raiders’ Alec Geer finished fourth in 20:05. Also scoring for the Raiders were Cole Householder (9th, 21:34), Ian Clowes (10th, 21:40) and Jack Gill (11th, 21:48).
St. Marys put the first two runners across in the girls’ race with Madison Blythe edging Gabby Pistner by under a second — 22:47.83 to 22:38.24. The Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle finished third in 23:33.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Emily Martz (5th, 24:44), Ella Fiscus (6th, 25:00), Anna Fiscus (9th, 26:46) and Chloe Smith (12th, 27:04).
In the junior high races, two Brookville runners won races with Ty Fiscus in the boys (13:40) and Maggie Shaffer (15:56) for the girls.
The boys won their race, 18-38, as Evan McKalsen, Nathan Kramer and Caleb Werner finished second through fourth. It was the same on the girls’ side with Brookville’s Emma Northey, Sydney Murdock and Corinne Siar finishing second through fourth.
Both Brookville teams head to Saturday’s Ridgway Invitational before next Monday’s home meet with Punxsutawney and Kane.
In Tuesday’s other race:
C-L runs at Karns City
At Karns City, the Lions were edged by the Gremlins, 28-29, while neither team had enough runners to score in the girls’ race.
For the boys, the Lions’ Logan Lutz won the race in 18:54, 16 seconds ahead of Karns City’s Andrew Callihan. Jack Craig (3rd, 19:56), Cody Whitling (4th, 20:26), Ty Rankin (10th, 21:34) and Corbin Coulson (11th, 21:41) also scored for the Lions.
C-L’s Clara Coulson won the girls’ race in 24:22 with teammate Jessica McCracken second in 25:35. Also running Tuesday for the Lady Lions were Olivia Radaker (3rd, 25:42) and Madison Aaron (7th, 29:11).
Adisen Jackson won the girls’ junior high race for the Lady Lions in 11:50. The Lions’ Nate Standfest was second in the boys’ race in 11:57.
C-L runs at the Ridgway Invitational Saturday before next Monday’s home meet with Moniteau.
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
C-L hosts Cranberry
At home against the Berries, the visitors took the boys’ varsity race 18-44 while C-L didn’t field enough runners to fill the lineup in the girls’ race.
For the boys, the Berries put six of the first seven runners across the line, led by first-place Matt Woolcock (17:30), who finished 53 seconds ahead of teammate Christian Miller. The Lions’ Logan Lutz was third in 18:43.
Also scoring for the Lions were Jack Craig (8th, 19;51), Cody Whitling (11th, 20:31), Colton Keihl (12th, 20:45) and Corbin Courson (13th, 20:49).
C-L’s Morgan McNaughton won the girls’ race in 20:42, 19 seconds ahead of Cranberry’s Kayla Hanna (21:11). Also running for the Lady Lions were Olivia Radaker (6th, 24:41) and Madison Aaron (10th, 27:07).
In junior high, Cranberry won the boys’ race, 24-31 while C-L won the girls’ race, 21-36.