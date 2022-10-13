BROOKVILLE — Hosting traditional District 9 soccer power Karns City in a varsity doubleheader Tuesday at the high school football field, Brookville wound up getting swept by the visitors.
In the first game, McKenna Martin racked up four goals and assisted on another in the Lady Gremlins’ 8-3 win.
Karns City led 6-2 at halftime as Breanna McKendree scored and Lauren Castellan converted on a penalty kick. In the second half, Addison Patton scored off a Castellan assist.
The Lady Gremlins, the likely top seed for the Class 1A playoffs, improved to 11-3. Emma Dailey also put in three goals against Brookville.
The Lady Raiders dropped to 7-6-1.
In the nightcap, Karns City led 1-0 at halftime, getting a penalty kick from Lathan Price at the 11:35 mark of the first half.
The Gremlins upped the lead to 2-0 when Myles McCully scored off a pass from Colson Ritzert with 15:08 remaining.
But the Raiders stuck around, cutting the lead in half with 7:20 remaining when Steven Plyler converted on a penalty kick. The Raiders nearly tied it with a flurry in front of the net with under five minutes left.
“We went toe to toe with them and I think when you’re in a where there are two penalty kicks, it’s unfortunate no matter how you cut it,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “The second goal was miscommunication on our part, so we stayed in there and had them on the ropes.”
The Raiders fell to 6-9 with their sixth one-goal loss and second straight 2-1 loss. They have four 2-1 losses this season.
Karns City improved to 11-2.
While the Brookville girls host Port Allegany Thursday, the Brookville boys visit DuBois Monday. Next week, the Lady Raiders also host Punxsutawney Wednesday and travel to St. Marys next Thursday. The Raiders, after DuBois, finish their schedule at St. Marys next Thursday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Lady Raiders 3, Kane 2, OT
Scoring her second goal of the game with 40 seconds left in the first overtime period, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez lifted the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team to a 3-2 win.
Kane nearly spoiled a Lady Raiders’ win, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to tie the game, the second goal coming with 50 seconds on the clock.
Then late in the first 10-minute OT period, Lauren Castellan set up Sarvey-Vasquez for the game-winner.
Castellan also set up Breanna McKendree’s goal to make it 2-0 while McKendree assisted on Vasquez-Sarvey’s first goal to start the game’s scoring.