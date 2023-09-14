DuBOIS — Both Brookville Area High School soccer teams were shut out at DuBois in a varsity doubleheader Monday night.
In the first game, the Beavers dealt the Raiders a 7-0 loss while the Lady Beavers won the second game under the lights over Brookville, 5-0.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 2-3 going into Wednesday’s home game with DuBois Central Catholic. Thursday, they’ll play a varsity doubleheader with the girls on Senior Night against Punxsutawney at 7 p.m.
The Lady Raiders fell to 2-2. They play Punxsutawney Thursday at 5 p.m. Last Saturday’s home game with Kane was postponed to Oct. 10.
Next Monday and Tuesday, both teams visit Brockway Monday and then travel to the C-L Sports Complex where the girls play Clarion and the boys face Clarion-Limestone.
In Monday’s loss the DuBois, the Raiders held the Beavers scoreless for nearly the entire first half until just before halftime. The Beavers peppered Brookville keeper Gannon McMaster with 15 shots in the first half — 14 before Landon Akers finally found the back of the net with 2:57 remaining before the break to put DuBois up 1-0.
McMasters had kept Brookville in the game up to that point, recording eight of his 10 saves in the opening half as DuBois kept the ball on the Raider defensive half most of the opening 40 minutes.
Brookville wasn’t without a couple scoring chances in the first 20 minutes that could have given the Raiders the early lead. However, DuBois senior keeper Brohm Hehmke was up to the challenge and turned away three Raider shots in that opening stretch.
DuBois then had a couple missed opportunities to start the second half again before Jay Parekh scored off an Isaac Brigger assist just past the 48-minute mark to double the Beavers’ lead.
The flood gates opened shortly thereafter as DuBois proceeded to score five more goals in a 20-minute span to invoke the mercy rule and win going away. DuBois had six different goal scores in the win, with Daniel Chichava finding the net twice.
Brigger a big all-around game as he finished with a goal and four assists. Hemke added two saves in the second half — one final one off a long boot by Brookville on the restart following DuBois’ last goal — to record the shutout. He made five stops overall.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Beavers led 2-0 at the half before adding on three goals in the second half. The DuBois boys won in similar fashion, as they led 1-0 at the break before taking home a 7-0 victory.
Lady Beaver Emily Graeca had two goals and three assists in the win, while Lauren Graeca, Lexi Nissel and Katelyn Rhodes all also found the back of the net.
The Carney sisters, Jasmine and Ariel, combined for the shutout in net.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.