BROOKVILLE — Wrapping up the regular season, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams split their meet with DuBois Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders held off DuBois for an 87-83 win to finish 10-1 while the Raiders lost 89-53 to complete a 2-9 season.
On the record board, another mark fell with Patrick Young breaking Calvin Doolittle’s two-year-old record in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:47.83, besting Doolittle’s mark of 1:48.72 by nearly a second.
The Lady Raiders won five races, including the opening 200 medley relay (2:05.3) of Lucy Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus and Casey Riley.
Fiscus won the 100 butterfly (1:06.72), Parson took the 100 breaststroke (1:15.63), Erika Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:30.28) and Grace Park won the 500 freestyle (6:05.44).
Doolittle also finished fourth in the 500 freestyle, Park was second in the 200 freestyle, Parson was third in the 200 individual medley, and Madeline Golier finished second in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Kerrigan Swartz was fourth in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, Violet Harper and Casey Riley were 2-3 in the 100 butterfly while Riley was second in the 100 backstroke. Adell Doty was second in the 100 breaststroke and Claire DeVallance finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Young and Brody Barto were triple-winners for the Raiders. Young added a win in the 100 freestyle (48.74) while Barto won the 200 IM (2:14.25) and 500 freestyle (5:20.36). Young and Barto teamed up with Henry May and Brady Means to win the 200 medley relay (2:00.02).
Means added a third in the 200 freestyle, May was second in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM and Egan Dennison finished fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Both teams are now off until the District 9 Class 2A Championships in St. Marys Feb. 3-4.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Feb. 16
Brookville splits
Clearfield
At home against Clearfield, the Lady Raiders rolled to a 105-77 win while the Raiders fell to Clearfield, 121-39.
The Lady Raiders won seven events with Madeline Golier having a hand in four of those, including two relays. She won the 100 backstroke (1:08.3) and 100 butterfly (1:04.24) while swimming legs on the 200 medley relay (2:02.84) with sister Lucy, Ella Fiscus and Cora Parson, and the 400 freestyle (4:03.6) relay with Fiscus, Doolittle and her sister Lucy.
Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:31.29), Grace Park won the 500 freestyle (6:13.7) and Parson took the 100 breaststroke (1:15.83).
Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle credited rival Clearfield, especially on the girls’ side.
“One of the reasons I love competing against Clearfield is because their coach, Jon Mikesell, just loves swimming,” Doolittle said. “Not just Clearfield swimming, but swimming in general. I really got to know him at States last year, and he wants what’s best for all the swimmers and teams in District 9. That’s actually a common theme among all the coaches in District 9, but when you’ve got the Brookville-Clearfield rivalry and a couple dozen swimmers from each team lining the pool deck and cheering like crazy, it really creates the ultimate atmosphere for a swim meet.”
The Lady Raiders took six of the nine scoring spots in the three relays.
“The depth of our girls really came through in the relays,” Doolittle said. “In all three relay races, we took two of the top three spots. In individual races, the top five swimmers score points, but in relays it’s only the top three that score, so nailing two top relays in every one of those races was very key.”
Park and Claire DeVallance finished 3-4 in the 200 freestyle. Parson and Violet Harper finished 3-4 in the 200 IM. West finished fourth in the 50 and 500 freestyles while Fiscus finished third in the 100 butterfly. Kerrigan Swartz and Lucy Golier were 2-3 in the 100 freestyle while Doolittle finished second behind Park in the 500 freestyle.
Casey Riley and Harper were 3-4 in the 100 backstroke with Swartz and Adell Doty placing 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke.
The Raiders, who were swimming without junior standout Patrick Young, got one win from Daniel Turner in the 100 backstroke (1:10.55) while also finishing fourth in the 50 freestyle.
“This is only Daniel’s second year of swimming, and he’s getting strong and stronger every meet,” Doolittle said. “It’s great to see him put up a result like that to reinforce the work he’s putting in. It was also nice to see Brady Means pull off a third and a fourth in the 200 free and 500 free, and Egan Dennison scoring points in both the 50 free and 100 free.”
Brody Barto finished second in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Means was third in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Henry May added two seconds in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.