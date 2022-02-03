BROOKVILLE — Ending a meet layoff that dated back to Jan. 18, the Brookville Area High School swimming teams got back in the pool at Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Monday night and swept visiting DuBois.
It was a makeup of their scheduled meet from Jan. 24. The Lady Raiders resumed their unbeaten run at 7-0 with a tight 87-83 win while the boys improved to 6-1 with a 91-73 win.
Friday, weather-permitting, both teams travel to St. Marys to start a four-meet road stretch that leads into their final meet, at home on Senior Night, with Warren on Feb. 17. Monday, they travel to Bradford and Thursday Clearfield.
The Lady Raiders had to finish strong to hold off DuBois, getting a 1-2 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke from Kerrigan Swartz (1:17.76) and Cora Parson with a fifth from Taryn Hoffman. The 400 freestyle relay had Brookville put teams in second and third to help finish off a four-point win.
“A lot of times in close meets, like the girls meet was tonight, it’s not just the victories that are important, it’s every point that is scored throughout the contest,” said Doolittle. “So it’s the swimmers battling for every point and every place that wins the meet for us, not just the victories. Our girls’ 400 Free relay teams didn’t win. They finished second and third, but those points were incredible in securing the meet for us. Those girls were Kerrigan Swartz, Julia Bailey Emma Afton, and Maya Wilshire in second place, and Grace Park, Cora Parson, Kendra Himes, and Erika Doolittle in third place.
“In other races, Violet Harper taking fifth in the 100 yard backstroke, Chloe Smith taking fourth and Audrey Barrett taking fifth in the 500 freestyle, Julia Bailey taking fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free. Those were all gutsy performances and at the end of the night, we needed virtually every girl in every race to pull off that win.”
Madeline Golier was a triple winner, joining Ella Fiscus, Swartz and Sadie Shofestall on the 200 medley relay (2:03.68). She also won the 200 IM (2:30.4) and 100 backstroke (1:08.69).
Fiscus took the 100 butterfly (1:09.11) while Shofestall finished second in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Emma Afton added a runner-up in the 100 butterfly as well as Doolittle in the butterfly.
Wilshire was third in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Patrick Young, the North Clarion sophomore in his second year with the team in its co-operative setup that now includes Clarion, broke the Raiders’ 20-year-old school record in the 100 backstroke. His 56.31 bested Justin Beatty’s 2001-02 time of 57.1 by nearly a second.
“Patrick is so versatile that he can literally jump into just about any high school event and challenge for the record,” Coach Doolittle said. “He has not swum the 100 back in high school meets but he has been working a lot on his 50 back for the 200 medley relay. I believe that he swam the 100 back in a YMCA meet and put up a really good time, and he felt like if he came into a high school meet really focused on the record that he could nail it.
“His work ethic is phenomenal and he has great technique. In swimming, the ability to have strong starts and turns is extremely important, and Patrick has mastered the art of streamlining off the starts and turns and having a really powerful underwater phase in every event. There is nothing that he doesn’t do almost perfectly.”
Young and the rest of the fearsome foursome of seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, and junior Brody Barto all turned in quadruple-win performances. The four combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:43.63) and 200 freestyle relay (1:34.03) while Young added a win in the 50 freestyle in 22.08 seconds.
Doolittle won the 200 freestyle (1:55.97) and 100 butterfly (56.5), Barto took the 200 IM (2:20.5) and 500 freestyle (5:56.98), and Harper won the 100 freestyle (53.6) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.84).
Picking up thirds were Brady Means in the 500 freestyle, Christan Ganoe in the 100 freestyle and Shawn Foster in the 100 butterfly. Henry May was fourth in the 200 freestyle and Hunter Rupp was fourth in the 50 freestyle.