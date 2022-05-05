DuBOIS — Wrapping up the dual meet schedule, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams dropped two decisions at DuBois Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders finished 6-3 after an 87-63 loss while the Lady Raiders wound up 2-7 following a 104-45 loss. The final regular-season meet is next Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational.
Brookville hosts the District 9 Class 2A Championships once again on May 20.
The Raiders won seven events against the Beavers with John Colgan taking the triple jump (39 feet, 2 1/4 inches) and long jump (19 feet, 8 inches).
Ian Pete won the 110-meter hurdles (16.26) while Kellen Haines won the 300 hurdles (44.54) and the Garner McMaster the 400 dash (56.85). Also on the track, both Calvin Doolittle and Jack Gill went under five minutes in the 1,600 and finished 3-4.
In the field, Wyatt Lucas led a sweep of the javelin with a winning toss of 146 feet, 11 inches. Haines and Jesse Lucas were 2-3.
Caiden George won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
Also for the Raiders, Charlie Krug and Doolittle were 2-3 in the 400 to complete the sweep. Alec Geer was runner-up in the 3,200 run. Hunter Rupp finished second in the triple jump. Michael Colgan was second in the shot with Brayden Ross and Jesse Lucas going 2-3 in the discus. Luke Gaston finished third in the pole vault.
The Lady Raiders won three events with Laynee Sorbin winning the pole vault (8 feet) to go along with a second in the triple jump and high jump.
Claire Haines won the discus (79 feet, 1 inch) and Morgan Monnoyer won the 100 dash (13.38) with a second in the 200 dash. Olivia Sunealitis was third in the 200 dash.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Julie Monnoyer finished second in the 100 hurdles and long jump, and third in the triple jump. Erika Doolittle was second in the 1,600 run.
In last Thursday’s meet:
C-L swept by
Cranberry
At the C-L Sports Complex, visiting Cranberry took both wins, 79-69 for the boys and 91-59 for the girls.
The Lions got a triple-win day from Peyton Smith in the 110 hurdles (19.6), long jump (18 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and triple jump (40 feet, 10 inches). Ryan Hummell doubled in the discus (120 feet, 2 inches) and javelin (152 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Also winning were Ty Rankin in the 1,600 run (5:38.1), Nate Megnin in the 400 dash (57.9), Logan Leadbetter in the 200 dash (26.1) and Brock Smith in the pole vault (12 feet).
Brooke Kessler doubled in the long jump (14 feet, 10 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). Ruby Smith won the javelin (105 feet, 7 inches), Jessica McCracken in the 3,200 run (14:07) and Morgan McNaughton in the 3,200 run (14:07). The Lady Lions also won the 4x800 relay (12:23.13).
Both squads travel to Moniteau for a tri-meet with Redbank Valley on Tuesday before next Thursday’s trip to the annual Redbank Valley Invitational.