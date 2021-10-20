RIDGWAY — Both Brookville cross country teams were amongst eight teams to run at what was scored a mini-invitational on the upcoming district course at Ridgway’s Grandinetti Elementary School.
Runners were able to get another race on the 3.1-mile course that’ll be used Oct. 30 for the District 9 Championships.
Both DuBois teams won the varsity titles with the boys scoring 34 points and the girls scoring 38 points. The Raiders were third overall behind DuBois and ECC with 94 points while the Lady Raiders were the runners-up with 61 points, just a point ahead of Elk County Catholic.
Individually, the Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle was sixth in 18:14 with Alec Geer (20th, 20:00), Jack Gill (21st, 20:01), Cole Householder (22nd, 20:05) and Ian Clowes (25th, 20:59) also scoring.
DuBois’ A.C. Deemer and Joe Foradora were 1-2 in 17:51 and 18:04 respectively.
The Lady Raiders were led by Erika Doolittle’s fifth in 22:17. Also scoring were Anna Fiscus (11th, 24:05), Emily Martz (12th, 24:24), Chloe Smith (15th, 24:59) and Ella Fiscus (18th, 26:11).
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer and Sidney Beers were 1-2 in 20:21 and 21:07.
In the junior high races, the Brookville boys finished third behind Bradford and ECC, but the Raiders’ Ty Fiscus won the race in 10:30, almost eight seconds ahead of Bradford’s Marcus Terwilliger. The Raiders’ Evan McKalsen was seventh.
The Lady Raiders won the girls’ junior high race with 24 points, ahead of DuBois’ 43 points. Kaida Yoder was second in 11:49, 22 seconds behind DuBois’ Addison Love. Emma Northey, Maggie Shaffer, Corinne Siar and Sydney Murdock finished fourth through seventh.
In last Saturday’s action:
SATURDAY, Oct. 16
Brookville, C-L at
Rocky Grove
In very rainy and muddy conditions at Two Mile Run State Park in Dempseytown, both Brookville and C-L navigated difficult conditions.
In the boys’ team standings among 26 scoring teams, Brookville and C-L were 13th and 20th respectively while on the girls’ side, C-L was 11th among 20 teams. Brookville didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.
For the boys, the Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle was the highest finisher, crossing the line without a shoe in 16th place in 19:14. Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Gill (77th, 21:28), Alec Geer (83rd, 21:37), Hunter Rupp (90th, 21:57) and Cole Householder (99th, 22:15).
C-L was led by Logan Lutz’s 35th-place finish in 19:58. Also scoring were Jack Craig (64th, 20:43), Colton Keihl (115th, 22;15), Cody Whitling (118th, 22:15) and Logan Meier (236th, 34:01).
The highest girl finisher was the Lady Lions’ Morgan McNaughton, who finished fourth with a time of 21:42. Also scoring for C-L was Clara Coulson (70th, 25:14), Jessica McCracken (81st, 25:55), Olivia Radaker (94th 26:12) and Madison Aaron (147th, 29:45).
Brookville had four runners with Erika Doolittle (31st, 23:37), Ella Fiscus (63rd, 25:06), Anna Fiscus (71st, 25:18) and Emily Martz (76th, 25:49).
Conneaut Area won the boys’ team title with Rocky Grove and Cranberry finishing 2-3. Two D9 runners finished 1-2, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry (17:39) and Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock (18:16). Franklin’s Nadlie Latchaw won the girls’ race in 21:22 with McNaughton the highest D9 finisher.
Both C-L squads run Thursday at the KSAC Championships in Karns City.