BROOKVILLE — Hosting Oil City, Brockway and Ridgway, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams got off to a busy start Tuesday afternoon on the home course.
Overall, it was Oil City taking all varsity decisions for the boys and girls while the hosts went 1-1 for the boys — Ridgway didn’t field a team — and 2-1 for the girls.
Individual wins went to Oil City’s Jack Mumford, who won the boys’ 5K race in 17:56.78 while Oil City’s Kennedy Liederbach won the girls’ race in 23:20.82, leading a parade of four of the top five Oilers crossing the line.
Mumford was well ahead of Brockway’s runner-up Micah Williamson (19:01.04). Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle finished third in 19:15.49.
Other Raiders scoring runners were Alec Geer (9th, 21:23.36), Ian Clowes (11th, 22:53.7), Jack Gill (12th, 22:56.06) and Jacob Murdock (13th, 23:36.51).
Brockway’s other scoring runners were Landon Schmader (6th, 20:54.58), Jed Manno (18th, 25:31.06), Aiden Shifter (22nd, 31:04.17) and Tristan Coder (23rd, 31:07.04).
The boys’ team scores had Oil City beating Brookville (19-39) and Brockway (21-40) while Brookville topped Brockway (21-40).
In the girls’ race, Liederbach won by over 13 seconds over teammate Ella Speece. Brookville’s Erika Doolittle was third in 24:09.83.
Other Brookville scoring runners were Sadie Shofestall (8th, 26:42.33), Emily Martz (9th, 27:01.64), Anna Fiscus (10th, 27:05.92) and Ella Fiscus (11th, 27:10.08). Chloe Smith (14th, 28:02.68) also ran.
Brockway’s Chloe Benden was seventh in 25:55.25. Other Lady Rovers to score were Anna Brubaker (11th, 27:47.51), Lauren Schmader (15th, 30:53.76) and Alexis Moore (20th, 38:01.56).
Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson was sixth in 25:46.
The girls’ team scores had Oil City beating Brookville (22-33) and Brockway (16-43) while Brookville beat Brockway (19-30) and Ridgway (19-40).
The Brookville junior high boys went 2-1, beating Brockway (10-26) and Oil City (17-19) while losing to Ridgway (17-19). Oil City’s Keegan Kirkwood won the two-mile race in 12:47.37 with Brookville’s Ty Fiscus finishing second in 13:20.46. Caleb Werner (7th, 18:03.72), Boden Evans (18:07.01) and Nathan Kramer (9th, 21:09.83) also ran for the Raiders.
In the girls’ junior high race, the Lady Raiders beat Oil City (18-43) and Brockway (15-43). Brookville’s Maggie Shaffer won the race in 16:47.98 with teammate Kaida Yoder second in 17:29.92. Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Samantha Whitling (4th, 18:18.93), Sydney Murdock (5th, 18:23.22) and Corinne Siar (6th, 18:25.15).
Both teams run next Tuesday at Kane.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L hosts Clarion
At the C-L Sports Complex, the host Clarion-Limestone squads took on a short-handed Clarion team.
In the boys’ race, C-L’s Logan Lutz was the overall winner in 20:19, 11 seconds ahead of Jack Craig (20:30) with C-L’s Corbin Coulson finishing third in 20:42.
Also for the Lions were Cody Whitling in fifth, Ty Rankin in sixth and Colton Keihl in ninth. Clarion had three runners, led by Ryan Alston’s fourth in 20:44.
C-L’s Morgan McNaughton won the girls’ race in 21:17, well ahead of Clarion’s runner-up Bella Scott (22:47), the only runner for the Lady Cats. Also for C-L were Clara Coulson (3rd, 25:39), Jessica McCracken (4th, 25:45), Olivia Radaker (5th, 26:55) and Madison Aaron (6th, 32:15).
C-L heads to the Big Red Invitational Saturday at West Middlesex High School near Sharon. Next Tuesday, it hosts A-C Valley/Union.
SATURDAY, Sept. 4
C-L runs at
Rocket Invite
At Titusville, the C-L girls and boys were ninth and 11th respectively at the Rocket Invitational consisting mostly of District 10 teams.
The Lady Lions got a fourth-place finish from Morgan McNaughton in 20:20.63, just over 28 seconds behind winner Willow Myers of Mercer.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Clara Coulson (51st, 23:35.38), Jessica McCracken (53rd, 23:40.53), Olivia Radaker (56th, 23:52.11) and Aaron Madison (92nd, 27:58.52).
In the boys’ race, Lions freshman Logan Lutz was 26th in 18:18.1. Also scoring for the Lions were Cody Whitling (61st, 19:46.2), Jack Craig (63rd, 19:50.68), Corbin Coulson (67th, 19:58.6) and Colton Keihl (84th, 21:42.86).
Grove City dominated the team standings, putting five of the top six runners across the line and finish first. Josh Jones won the race in 16:22.88.