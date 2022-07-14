The Pittsburgh Pirates recently announced that they will be starting their own Hall of Fame with inductees to be announced in early August with the unveiling ceremony set for Sept. 3 when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Along with their indication that members of the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords from the Negro League era would be considered, it really wouldn’t be all that difficult to determine who should go into this new Hall of Fame.
And by the way, this is awesome. The buzz created with this move takes on back through the rich history of the franchise.
There’s no real debate on who gets in from the Pirates standpoint really. There are a whopping 42 current Hall of Famers who have spent some time with the franchise while 13 of them were with the Pirates the majority of their career.
Of course, those all eventually get in. The debate is who gets in first.
Not exactly knowing how many the Pirates plan to induct, let’s go with 10 staying within the parameters the team has set.
There needs to be a mix of living and deceased members in this class, no question, and that plays a part in who is in my inaugural Class of 2022:
— Honus Wagner: 3,430 hits, played 17 years for the Pirates at the start of the 20th century and was in the original Hall of Fame class in 1936. Please Google “video of Honus Wagner” ad it’ll show you him talking and working out with the Pirates as a 59-year-old coach in 1939. Chills, my friend. He must have been incredible.
— Roberto Clemente: The way many Pirates fans talk about The Great One, it sounds like every Pirates fan who existed watched him play. We did not all watch him play. I did not. But the highlights we did.
— Willie Stargell: He’s another no-brainer. The team’s leading home run hitter and hero of the Pirates’ last run to a World Series title in 1979.
As I was perusing Pirates history, I came up with this trivia question: Name the top 10 Pirates home run hitters, in order if you think you can. Only homers hit with the Pirates of course.
— Bill Mazeroski: Hit the greatest home run in the history of Major League Baseball in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, of course. Plus, as the three guys already mentioned, he has a statue at PNC Park. And he’s living. Get him in now. He turns 86 on Sept. 6 and was recently at PNC Park during the home series with the New York Yankees, fittingly.
— Two Hall of Famers who spent significant time playing for the Crawfords or Grays were Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard. They get my nod here.
— Steve Blass: He’s not in the Hall of Fame, but he definitely belongs in the Pirates’ Hall. He’s 80 years old, just a few years removed from a long run as a Pirates broadcaster. He’s been a franchise ambassador for decades.
— Barney Dreyfuss: I’m going way back on this one. He’s a Hall of Famer and the owner of the Pirates from 1900 until his death in 1932. That was overall a pretty good run for the franchise.
— Pie Traynor: Hall of Fame third baseman who played 17 years all with the Pirates from 1920 through 1937.
— Paul Waner: Hall of Fame outfielder with a career batting average of .340 with 3,152 hits, mostly with the Pirates.
Those are my 10. There are many more, of course. Dave Parker is one I’d like to get in sooner or later because he is alive. Perhaps a manager should get in the original class as well and that would be Danny Murtaugh or maybe Chuck Tanner, or maybe all-time wins leader Fred Clarke.
Ralph Kiner might be getting short-changed here as well. Barry Bonds anyone?
Who is the first pitcher the Pirates need to induct? All-time wins leader Wilbur Cooper with 202 victories? Or is it Ray Face, still with us at age 94.
NO UMPIRES, NO PROBLEM — Wait, so you’re telling me that the Federation League’s doubleheader matchup between longtime rivals Brookville Grays and Rossiter Miners featured two five-inning games with no umpires last Saturday at McKinley Field?
That’s correct. And for the most part, there were no issues.
Both catchers called balls and strikes and that was handled pretty well, which is not an easy chore of course. All other plays were handled by the defense or offense and it all worked out.
Certainly, there is a shortage of umpires, but this was a combination of that and a late rush to schedule games to finish out the league’s regular season schedule. The games were makeup games from earlier in the schedule.
So for catchers Cole Slaugenhoup of the Grays, and Steven Budash and Addison Neal of the Miners, well done.
I just wouldn’t go down this path much at all if possible. They probably got away with a possible mess.
