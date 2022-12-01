NEW BETHLEHEM — Sure, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost two-thirds of their offense from a trio of graduated standouts, two of them 1,000-point scorers. However, head coach Emmanuel Marshall isn’t that bummed out about what he doesn’t have.
As they head into their own tip-off tournament starting Friday in their newly renovated gymnasium, the Bulldogs look to junior twins Owen and Mason Clouse and senior Cam Wagner to anchor a new playing rotation that Marshall feels can win some games.
“I’m definitely excited for the season and we have some talent returning,” said Marshall, heading into his eighth season. “We just got to get in shape and we’re not quite there, but we’re going to stick to our brand of basketball, some pressure defense and a little run-and-gun and we’ll see where it goes.
“I think they have to form their own identity though. We don’t have the big three anymore with Bryson (Bain), Chris (Marshall) and Marquese (Gardlock), so everybody is going to have to step up and I think we have kids who will fill that role real nice.”
The Bulldogs finished 23-5 last year, winning the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title and winding up second in the D9 Class 2A playoffs, reaching the second round of the state playoffs.
Owen Clouse (8.8 ppg.) followed the graduated Marshall, Bain and Gardlock in scoring, shooting over 51 percent from the floor while averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Mason averaged 5.1 points and 2.0 steals per game.
“Owen and Mason will be in a different role than last year, but it’ll be a little more of what they did,” Marshall said. “They’ll need to shoot the ball more than last year, so they’ll have some big moments.”
Wagner, providing physicality and rebounding to an already physical lineup, averaged 2.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field.
“Cam did really well for us last year defensively and I think he’ll do that again,” Marshall said. “We’re looking forward to him stepping up and getting some big rebounds and assists and scoring some points.”
From there, Marshall fills his rotation with guys who saw some varsity action or a lot of junior varsity minutes a year ago. Senior Nick Moore and 6-foot-6 sophomore Kaedyn Pago likely fill out the starting lineup. Junior Matt Kozma, at 6-foot-3, give the team inside and outside depth at his size with freshman guard Braylon Wagner looking to make an impact as well.
“We’re still athletic, we’re still fast and quick. It might now be showtime, alley-ooping and slam-dunking, but we’re going to get into transition and going to score,” Marshall said.
Also looking for varsity minutes are junior Ty Carrier, and sophomores Brock Monrean, Breckin Minich, Rylan Rupp and Kieran Fricko. How deep Marshall thinks he can go will depend of performance, of course. How good could the Bulldogs be? Still very good, Marshall believes.
“I told the guys I feel just as good coming into this season as we felt last year,” Marshall said. “Everybody thought we were going to be good last year, but I bet no one anticipated we’d go 18-0 in the KSAC. Teams aren’t going to anticipate how good we are going to be, but it might take some time to gel a little bit and get out there running. We haven’t had a practice yet where everybody’s been there, so that’s the crappy part about the shorter preseason and I’m sure every team is going through that right now.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Nick Moore, Cam Wagner.
Juniors: Owen Clouse, Mason Clouse, Ty Carrier, Russ Plyter, Matthew Kozma.
Sophomores: Riley Byers, Kaedyn Pago, Isaac Gourley, Caleb Root, Brock Monrean, Breckin Minich, Rylan Rupp, Kieran Fricko.
Freshmen: Braylon Wagner, Jaxson Huffman, Wyatt Byers.
SCHEDULE
December
Tip-Off Tournament
2-Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
3-Bishop McCort or West Shamokin, TBA
7-at Cranberry
9-C-L
13-Karns City
15-at Moniteau
20-Keystone
22-at Freeport
27-28-at Farrell Tournament, TBA
January
5-at Forest Area
11-A-C Valley
13-at North Clarion
16-at Homer-Center, 5:15 p.m.
17-Union
19-at Clarion
25-Cranberry
27-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
February
1-at Brookville
3-at Karns City
9-Moniteau
14-at Keystone
JV games start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.