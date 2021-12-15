HERSHEY — Bending but not breaking, there the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were, facing a scenario that any high school football team would pay dearly in which to find themselves.
Tie game, 4:38 left on the clock in the fourth quarter of a state final.
Against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle in last Thursday afternoon’s PIAA Class 1A Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, the Bulldogs managed to tie the game twice. However, the Marauders had all the right answers.
Three plays after the Bulldogs tied the game on Bryson Bain’s second touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock from 39 yards out, the Marauders took the lead for good at 21-14 on Cooper Rother’s 14-yard run with 3:21 remaining.
Redbank Valley’s last-gasp drive — had the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, head coach Blane Gold confirmed he would’ve gone for the win with a two-point conversion — started at its own 41 and two first downs got the Bulldogs to the BG 33.
But BG’s fifth sack of Bain dropped the Bulldogs back to the 40 and after an incomplete pass, Bain’s deep throw down field on fourth-and-17 after he dropped the shotgun snap and scrambled loose to make a play was intercepted by Karson Kiesewetter, who returned the pick nine yards to the BG 18 where they kneeled out the clock.
For the Marauders (11-4), it was their fourth state title and first since a three-peat from 2014-16. The Marauders were playing in their fifth title game in eight years and first since an overtime loss to Farrell in 2019.
The historical season for the Bulldogs — and District 9 for that matter considering it was the first time the district had a team in the final since Smethport losing in Class 1A in 1992 and third time ever — ended at 13-2 after their first loss since Aug. 27 against Keystone.
While the Bulldogs were going three-and-out offensively on their first three possessions, Guilfoyle followed the missed field goal drive by driving 51 yards on nine plays with the quarterback Kiesewetter scoring the lone first-half points on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Kiesewetter was the center of attention all afternoon as his runs out of the shotgun mostly with all 10 of his blockers, including three in the backfield all in front of him. He ran for 128 yards on 30 carries.
But the Bulldogs hung in the game and stuffed BG on a couple of fourth-and-short plays. Late in the third quarter, they stuffed Kiesewetter again on fourth-and-2 play for a 1-yard loss at the Bulldogs’ 30.
Six plays later, it was game on as Bain’s 39-yard TD pass to Gardlock down the BG sideline to tied things up at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter.
But the BG answers to anything the Bulldogs did on the scoreboard began. Two Kiesewetter runs out of the full-house formation after the ensuing kickoff set up the Bulldogs for what turned out to be a jump pass throw to a wide-open tight end Anthony Cioffari for a 57-yard TD that gave the Marauders the lead again just 91 seconds after the Bulldogs scored.
The Bulldogs’ weren’t done rallying after that play, forcing the Marauders to punt for the only time of the game and starting another game-tying drive at the BG 49 with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.
On third-and-10 from the Marauders’ 38, the Bulldogs pulled out a trick play. With Bain split left and Chris Marshall lined up at quarterback in shotgun, Marshall took the snap and handed it off to Ashton Kahle who was in motion. Kahle flipped the ball back to Bain who threw it down field to Gardlock again for a 38-yard TD. Tyson Adams delivered another clutch point-after kick and Hersheypark Stadium was buzzing again, especially in the stands filled with an impressive number of Bulldogs fans.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game-winning drive started with a 43 yards on a pass from Kiesewetter — he completed 4 of 5 passes for 119 yards — to Rother to the Bulldogs’ 20. The Marauders stuck with Rother, who ran for 6 and then the 14 yards to the end zone with just over three minutes remaining.
For the Bulldogs, Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost ran for 47 yards on 12 carries. Gardlock caught four passes overall for 95 yards while Aiden Ortz had three grabs for 30 yards.
OTHER STATE CHAMPIONS — Southern Columbia won its fourth straight state title and 11th overall as it blasted Serra Catholic, 62-25, in the Class 2A final.
Southern Columbia led 28-19 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the WPIAL champions 34-6 the rest of the way. Gavin Garcia ran for 162 yards and three TDs.
In Class 3A, Central Valley scored the game’s only touchdown on Landon Alexander’s 28-yard run with 9:54 left in the game for a 7-0 win over Wyomissing Area. Alexander ran for 231 yards on 35 carries.
Aliquippa won its four state title, edging Bishop McDevitt 34-27 in Class 4A. Tiquai Hayes ran for 141 yards on 32 carries with three TDs to lead the Quips.
Penn Trafford won its first Class 5A title, getting a 24-yard field goal from Nathan Schlessinger and then a defensive stop in overtime for a 17-14 win over Imhotep Charter out of District 12. Imhotep has now lost its last four title games since winning the crown in 2015.
In Class 6A, Mt. Lebanon won its first-ever state title in a 35-17 win over St. Joe’s Prep out of District 12 which had won three straight titles and four out of five since 2016.
Mt. Lebanon led 21-17 going into the fourth quarter before two Alexander Tecza TD runs put the game away.