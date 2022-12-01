Here are Redbank Valley’s state qualifying wrestlers and medal finish, if any:
2019
Ethan Wiant, 132
2018
Mason Songer, 113
2016
Tanner Altobelli, 126 6th
BryLee Shumaker, HWT 3rd
2015
Tanner Altobelli, 126
Keshon Truitt, 160
Cal Haines, 220
BryLee Shumaker, HWT
2014
Willie Gruver, 120 8th
Tanner Altobelli, 126
Ben Carrillo, HWT
2013
Willie Gruver, 113 7th
Cole Shirey, 160 8th
Aaron Hook, 182
2012
Willie Gruver, 113
Ty Haines, 138
2010
Trevor McCauley, 130
2009
Logan Shirey, 171 4th
2008
Tyler McCauley, 103
Johnathan Brothers, 160 1st
2007
Jimmy McCauley, 145
Johnathan Brothers, 152 5th
2002
Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 5th
2001
Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 4th
2000
Keith Pavlekovsky, 103 7th
1999
Matt Brinker, 140 7th
1998
Matt Boozer, 112
Anthony Adams, 119
1997
Erik Rupp, 152
1996
Ryan Gould, 140
Jesse Shirey, 189
1995
Matt Schreckengost, 103 6th
Kevin Dinger, 119
Jesse Shirey, 189
1994
Matt Schreckengost, 112
Kevin Dinger, 119 3rd
1993
Bill Dinger, 160 5th
1992
Bill Dinger, 171
Heath Copenhaver, 189
1991
JP Kirkpatrick, 125 3rd
Toby Allen, 140
Eric Gourley, 160
1990
JP Kirkpatrick, 119 2nd
Toby Allen, 140 6th
1989
JP Kirkpatrick, 119
Kyle Hetrick, 160 5th
1987
Scott Shirey, HWT
1984
Robbie Burford, 167 5th
1983
Mike Schick, 126
1982
Randy Evans, 119
Brian Cressman, 126
Mike Huffman, 132 1st
1981
Gary Case, 119
1980
Ken Blake, 185
1978
Mike Dinger, 132
1976
Guy Magagnotti, 98 3rd
Mike Dinger, 112
Mark Huffman, 145
1975
Guy Magagnotti, 98
1974
John Kundick, 112
Mark Huffman, 138
One-Classification (1938-73)
1953
Bob Lucas, 154 2nd