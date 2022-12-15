STRATTANVILLE — Trailing 18-11, Riley Klingensmith hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first quarter to close to within 18-14. That shot from downtown wound up sparking a 23-0 run that helped the Lions pull away for a 68-34 victory over Keystone Tuesday night.
Early on in the contest it looked as though the Panthers were going to give the Lions everything they could handle as the Panthers were beating the Lions press for easy baskets while also hitting the boards hard.
“We started in a matchup zone press and our guys were having trouble recognizing who they were supposed to be guarding,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team improved to 3-1 one night after a non-league loss at home to Ridgway. “After that first quarter we changed into more of a man-to-man press, and we were able to get some steals and Jordan (Hesdon) knocked down a pair of threes in a row and that seemed to really get us going.”
Jase Ferguson began the second with a three before Ty Rankin hit a short jumper to put C-L ahead for good at 19-18. Hesdon then hit consecutive threes that bumped the lead to 25-18.
By the time the quarter had ended, C-L put up 35 points in the quarter while Keystone could only counter with six as the Lions led 49-25 at halftime.
Hesdon scored all 12 of his total points in the second quarter.
Less than two minutes into the third quarter, the Lions pushed their lead to 30 points that put the mercy rule running clock into effect for the remainder of the game. C-L outscored the Panthers 19-10 in the second half.
Klingensmith led C-L with 18 points and Jase Ferguson nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, nine steals, and eight assists. Tommy Smith chipped in with nine points.
“Watching Keystone on film I really thought we might have a very difficult time in this game,” said Ferguson. “I was worried how we’d come out after last night’s game, and I knew Keystone had some good shooters, so we certainly wanted to be ready for their three-point shooters.
Cole Henry paced Keystone with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Kyle Nellis added 11 points before fouling out.
C-L host Karns City Thursday.
“Things don’t get any easier for us that’s for sure with a tough game against Karns City coming up,” said Ferguson, whose team plays at Cranberry next Tuesday before hosting Johnsonburg next Thursday for its final pre-Christmas game.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 12
Ridgway 48, C-L 44
At home in an otherwise evenly played game, the third quarter proved to be the difference as Ridgway outscored Clarion-Limestone 16-12 in the quarter in helping the Elkers defeat the Lions 48-44 on Monday evening in a non conference game at Strattanville.
C-L led 11-10 after one quarter before the game would be tied at 20-all by halftime.
The Elkers’ third quarter advantage put them ahead 36-32 after three. However, the Lions would score the first five points of the fourth to take a 37-36 lead.
Aaron Sorg was left wide open on an inbounds pass at the 6:14 mark for an easy layup putting Ridgway ahead for good at 38-37. Alex Merritt added a bucket two minutes later for a 40-37 lead. C-L closed the gap to 41-40 before Jack Benninger hit four straight free throws to push the lead to five at 45-40. A Jase Ferguson free throw and a Tommy Smith three-pointer cut the lead to one at 45-44. Sorg made a short jumper with 24 seconds left while adding a free throw with nine seconds remaining to set the final score of 48-44.
“I’m not sure what the reason was but we just didn’t seem to come in ready to play tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We just had no enthusiasm tonight which partly led to some breakdowns on defense.”
Benninger, Sorg, and Merritt combined for 44 of the Elkers 48 points for the game. Sorg scored a game-high 18 while Benninger and Merritt each added 13.
Tommy Smith scored 14 to lead C-L while he pulled down six rebounds. Ferguson added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists.
C-L made just 9 of 19 free throws while Ridgway knocked down 8 of 16, although over the final two minutes they went 5-of-8 from the line.
FRIDAY, Dec. 9
C-L 85, Redbank Valley 63
At New Bethlehem, Riley Klingensmith and Jordan Hesdon scored 23 and 21 points respectively to lead the Bulldogs to a 22-point win on the road at Redbank Valley.
The Bulldogs led 43-33 at halftime, then used a 42-30 second-half edge to set the final score.
Ten players total entered the scoring column for the Lions. Hesdon also pulled down seven rebounds while blocking six shots. Jack Callen pulled down six rebounds.
Alex Painter and Tommy Smith also reached double figures with 10 points each.
“We didn’t think that we were going to be a high potent offense,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We were afraid of their zone defense, but our kids started taking some good shots against it and the shots were falling tonight. Once we were able to get our transition game going it felt like it was more our game.”
Owen Clouse led Redbank Valley with 19 points while Braylon Wagner added 12 points. The duo combined for a 12-for-12 effort from the free throw line with six makes apiece. Mason Clouse chipped in with nine points.