PUNXSUTAWNEY — Supposed to continue a busy stretch with Saturday’s annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational, both Brookville track and field teams lost decisions at Punxsutawney Tuesday. It was the third dual meet since last Thursday.
At Jack LaMarca Stadium, the Raiders were edged 81-69 while the Lady Raiders were downed 95-54.
Because of a poor weather forecast for Saturday, the 20-team invitational on Saturday was moved to April 23. Teams scheduled to appear were Punxsutawney, Cameron County, Coudersport, Cranberry, DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane, Keystone, North Clarion, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Redbank Valley, River Valley, Warren, Elk County Catholic, Clarion-Limestone, Union/A-C Valley and Bellefonte.
Tuesday, the Raiders got a double-win day from Ian Pete and Hunter Geer. Pete took both hurdles races, the 110s in 16.47 and the 300s in 42.65. Geer won the 200 dash (23.75) and long jump (19 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Jack Pete won the 100 dash (11.63), Jack Gill took the 400 dash (54.93), Kellan Haines won the javelin (129 feet, 2 inches) and Brayden Ross won the discus (108 feet).
Haines led a sweep of the javelin with brothers Jesse and Wyatt Lucas finishing 2-3. The freshman also finished second in both hurdles races and high jump.
Also in the field, Garner McMaster and Hunter Rupp were 2-3 in the triple jump with McMaster also finishing second in the 800 run. Michael Colgan and Dakotah Davis were 2-3 in the shot put. Brad Fiscus finished third in the 1,600, Brady Means was third in the 3,200 run and Brecken Cieleski was third in the pole vault.
While finishing behind the defending 4x800 D9 Class 2A champions, the Raiders’ foursome of McMaster, Gill, Calvin Doolittle and Cole Householder turned in a season-best time of 8:58.68.
Morgan Monnoyer and sister Julie Monnoyer tripled for the Lady Raiders, winning the 100 and 200 dashes (13.6 and 28.58) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.93) with Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz and Autumn Walter. Julie Monnoyer added wins in both hurdles, 18.69 in the 100s and 53.45 in the 300s while finishing third in the triple jump.
Laynee Sorbin turned her career-best mark in the triple jump, going 35 feet, 6 1/2 inches and landing in the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor roll. She also won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, and finished third in the high jump.
Martz added a second in the 400 dash and third in the 100. Julia Bailey was second in the 100 hurdles and third in 300 hurdles. Chloe Smith was second in the 3,200 run. Adding other thirds were Claire Haines in the discus, Natalie Haney in the 200 dash, Erika Doolittle in the 800 run and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez in the pole vault.
In last week’s meets:
SATURDAY, April 2
Brookville runs at Bellefonte
At Bellefonte in a three-team meet with the hosts and Selinsgrove, the Brookville squads combined to go 1-2 in dual meet scoring. The Raiders split decisions, edging the hosts 76-74 while falling 105-45 to Selinsgrove. The Lady Raiders were swept, losing to Bellefonte 83-66 and Selinsgrove 110-40.
The Raiders hit or improved on district-qualifying performances from the opener at home in nine events. Ian Pete managed to do both in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, with his 42.03 time in the 300s improving on his opener.
Hunter Geer turned in qualifying efforts in the 100 dash (11.51), long jump (19 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and high jump (5-feet-10 inches) while Jack Pete did as well in the 100 dash (11.53) and the 200 dash with a season-best 23.66).
Jack Gill qualified in the 800 run with a 2:07.78 while combining with both Petes and Garner McMaster to turn in a qualifying time in the 4x400 relay with a 3:39.88.
Two freshmen nearly qualified for districts in the throws as Wyatt Lucas threw a 145 feet, 5 inch in the javelin, just shy of the automatic qualifier throw of 150. Brayden Ross threw a 119 feet, 9 incher in the discus, just shy of the qualifier of 123 feet.
The Lady Raiders got a season-best triple jump from Laynee Sorbin, who went 33 feet, 6 inches. Julie Monnoyer had qualifying jumps in the long (15 feet, 6 inches) and triple (32 feet, 9 1/4 inches) while Morgan Monnoyer ran a 200 dash qualifier in 27.53.
Both Monnoyers, Kailin Bowser and Emily Martz ran a district time in the 4x100 relay in 53.28.
THURSDAY, March 31
Brookville splits with Oil City
At home in a meet moved from Tuesday to take advantage of better weather, the Raiders turned in 10 different District 9-qualifying performances and took firsts in 13 of the 17 events contested in a 96.5-44.5 win while the Lady Raiders dropped an 81-59 decision.
The Pete brothers, senior Ian and freshman Jack, were quadruple winners for the Raiders. Ian won both hurdles races with D9-qualifying times — 15.7 seconds in the 110-meter and 42 seconds in the 300s.
Jack Pete won the 100 and 200 dashes, edging teammate Hunter Geer at the line in the 100 in 11.4 seconds while taking the 200 in 23.5 seconds.
They combined in two relay wins, the 4x100 with Geer and Charlie Krug with a qualifying time of 45 seconds and the 4x400 with Jack Gill and Cooper Shall with another qualifying time of 3:55.7.
Geer also qualified for districts in the 100 and the long jump with his runner-up finish at 21 feet, 1 1/2 while taking the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. John Colgan beat Geer by an inch to win the long jump with his qualifying leap while also winning the triple jump with a qualifying mark of 40 feet, 5 inches.
Gill, Garner McMaster, Brad Fiscus and Cole Householder won the 4x800 with a qualifying time of 9:19.5. Gill won the 400 (54.7) while McMaster added a win in the 1,600 run (5:19.6). Fiscus was second in the 800 run while Alec Geer finished third in the 1,600.
Also winning was Luke Gaston, who cleared the pole vault at 9 feet.
Ian Clowes was third in both hurdles and helped the Raiders sweep the 300s with Kellan Haines finishing second behind Ian Pete. Ryan Geer tied for second in the high jump while Hunter Rupp and McMaster completed a sweep of the triple jump.
In the throws, Michael Colgan and Dakotah Davis finished 2-3 in the shot put. Brayden Ross was second in the discus and Haines and Davis were 2-3 in the javelin.
Morgan Monnoyer tripled for the Lady Raiders, winning the 100 and 200 dashes (13.2 and 28.3) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Emily Martz, Kailin Bowser and Autumn Walter. Martz added a win in the 400 dash (1:08).
Julie Monnoyer won both hurdle races, the 100s in 18 seconds and 300s in 56.2 while finishing second in the triple jump behind teammate Laynee Sorbin.
Sorbin qualified for the districts in the triple, going 33 feet while also winning the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches. She also finished second in the high jump.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Chloe Smith won the 1,600 run (6:51.4).
Walter and Bowser added thirds and the 100 and 200 dashes respectively while Janelle Popson was third in the 800 run. Julia Bailey finished third in the 300 hurdles.
In the field events, Malaney Walls tied with Jazmines Vasquez-Sarvey for third in the pole vault, Zani Spellman was third in the long jump, and Claire Haines and Bethany Hack were 2-3 in the shot put.
The 3,200 run was not contested.