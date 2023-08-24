STRATTANVILLE — Anchored by three returning state qualifiers and heading into the season with big enough rosters to score as a team on both sides, the season is certainly starting out on the right foot for the Clarion-Limestone High School cross country teams.
Senior Ty Rankin and junior Logan Lutz are two-time state qualifiers while Lady Lions sophomore Adisen Jackson qualified for states in her first varsity season. While the Lions finished sixth as a team at districts, the Lady Lions didn’t have enough runners to score. They head into the season with six on the roster, needing five for a team score.
“Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams are larger this year than they have been in the past few years,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said. “On the girls side, I think they are excited to finally be able to go out and see where they can land as a team in the conference. Three of our returning girls were all-conference athletes last year, so getting a full team, with two strong freshman moving up, should set us in a good spot. But we never know what everyone else has, and as a whole the KSAC is filled with some tough athletes.”
Lutz and Rankin were eighth and 11th respective at districts last fall after placing 10th and 18th two years ago. The other returning district runner is senior Jack Craig, who placed 27th and also earned all-KSAC honors. It’s a good start to a talented 10-man roster.
“Those three are leaders on our team not only in speed, but in sportsmanship, respect and hard work, and they are great examples and encouragers as we continue to build our program and bring up more and more kids,” Oakes said. “Never have we had 10 boys on varsity. They have some goals for the season and the larger number is really a push for them. Each one knows that they are going to have to work to earn one of the top seven spots to compete in the districts meet, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them are already thinking about the ‘what ifs,’ who will be the five should the team go a step farther.”
Freshman Drake Edmonds should definitely be a factor after a couple strong junior high seasons.
The Lady Lions’ Jackson was ninth at districts while senior Claira Coulson (19th), junior Olivia Radaker (11th) and senior Madison Aaron (59th) also ran with the team one runner shy of scoring as a team. Joining those four are freshmen Juliana Schwabenbauer and Reise Jackson, the younger sister of Adisen.
“Adisen spends her year prepping for cross country season,” Oakes said. “After last year, she ran with the Clarion Comets for indoor track and then obviously came out for Lions track this past spring. Her entire family runs and it is something they often do together. Her younger sister will be joining her on the varsity team this year and her brother joining us as a seventh-grader on the junior high team.
“Adisen’s drive definitely encourages the others on the team to put in work in the off season. Clara, who is also part of a running family, has put in a lot of miles this summer and Olivia has also been putting in extra work outside of practices and throughout the year to prep for this season.”
The season opens next Wednesday at Karns City.
Returning to the coaching staff are assistants Erin Hepfl and Kelsey Makin.
\ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Ty Rankin, Jack Craig.
Juniors: Logan Meier, Logan Powell, Logan Lutz, Riley Rinker.
Sophomore: Camden Coleman.
Freshmen: Drake Edmonds, Levi Bates, Paul Craig.
GIRLS
Seniors: Claira Coulson, Madison Aaron.
Junior: Olivia Radaker.
Sophomore: Adisen Jackson.
Freshmen: Juliana Schwabenbauer, Reise Jackson.
SCHEDULE
August
30-at Karns City.
September
2-at Titusville Invite; 6-Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.; 9-at West Middlesex Invite; 13-Clarion, 4:30 p.m.; 20-A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.; 27-at Keystone, 4:15 p.m.
October
4-Cranberry; 7-at Ridgway Invitational; 10-at North Clarion, 4:15 p.m.; 19-Host KSAC Invitational, 4 p.m. 28-District 9 Championships, Ridgway.
November
4-PIAA Championships, Hershey, TBA.