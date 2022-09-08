FRANKLIN — Winning the first set, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team dropped a four-set matchup at Franklin Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions dropped to 1-1 as the hosts took a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win in a non-conference matchup.
Jenna Dunn led the Lady Lions with eight kills while Ansley Burke and Sarah Bottaro finished with seven and six respectively.
Kaylee Smith had 18 set assists after replacing injured starter Kendall Dunn, who had five assists before leaving the match with an injury.
The Lady Lions visit Keystone Monday, host Punxsutawney Tuesday and travel to Cranberry next Wednesday in a busy week.
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
Brookville tops
Bradford in four
At home, the Lady Raiders improved to 2-1 with a 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21 four-setter over visiting Bradford.
The Lady Raiders rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the first set and an 18-13 deficit in the fourth set to get the win.
Eden Wonderling and Julie Monnoyer finished with 14 and 11 kills respectively while Reggan Olson ran the offense from the setter spot along with adding three kills and 15 service points as did Cadence Suhan from the service line.
“We started off rough and gained confidence each set,” Lady Raiders head coach Elice Morelock said. “They played as a team tonight, communicated well and the biggest thing was that our servers carried us through a lot of points compared to the other two matches. That got their momentum and energy going.”
Bradford won the JV match in three sets.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Thursday. Saturday, they play at the Brockway Tournament before visiting Clearfield Monday. Next Thursday, they host St. Marys.
