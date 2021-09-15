STRATTANVILLE —Putting their own runners across the line in first place overall, the Clarion-Limestone cross country teams hosted A-C Valley/Union Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
The Lions notched a 17-42 win while the girls’ matchup had just four runners scoring for each team.
Logan Lutz won the boys’ race in 19:49, 37 seconds ahead of teammate Corbin Coulson. Jack Craig was third in 20:38.
Cody Whitling (5th, 21:51) and Colton Keihl (6th, 22:18) completed the Lions’ scoring.
Payton Johnston was ACV/Union’s top finisher in fourth in 20:57.
The Lady Lions put the first three runners across with Morgan McNaughton winning in 21:11. Jessica McCracken was second in 23:53 and Clara Coulson third in 24:21.
After ACV/Union’s Drew Whitcomb was fourth in 26:06, C-L’s Madison Aaron was fifth overall in 30:37.
Both teams fielded a full lineup for junior high girls in their 2-mile run with the Lady Lions winning 15-47. C-L’s Adi Jackson won in 11:26. C-L’s Kaley Milliron, Julianna Schwabenbauer, Reise Jackson, Raegan Love and Sydney Smith finished second through sixth.
The C-L junior boys put the first five runners across the line, led by Nate Standfest (11:43). Finishing second through fifth were Kevin Mumford, Paul Craig, Drake Edmonds and Gabe Smith.
Saturday, C-L heads to the Commodore Perry Invitational. Tuesday, it travels to Keystone.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
Brookville runs at Kane
At Kane, it was a three-team meet that also included Elk County Catholic.
In the team scoring, Brookville earned a split with a sweep of Kane (23-35 boys, 15-50 girls) and two losses to ECC (22-33 boys, 21-34 girls).
Individually, the Raiders’ Calvin Doolittle won the boys’ race in 18:02, 17 seconds faster than runner-up Alex Miller of Elk County Catholic. The Crusaders’ Adam Straub was third in 18:41. Coudersport had runners at the meet as well and Noah Gabresk was fourth in 19:20.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Alec Geer (9th, 20:19), Jack Gill (10th, 20:29), Ian Clowes (13th, 21:07) and Hunter Rupp (15th, 21:20).
ECC’s Grace Neubert won the girls’ race in 22:01, 54 seconds ahead of teammate Sofia Bille. The Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle was third in 23:34.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Emily Martz (5th, 24:14), Ella Fiscus (6th, 24:52), Anna Fiscus (8th, 25:37) and Chloe Smith (9th, 26:15).
Brookville’s Ty Fiscus won the junior high race in 11:04, 21 seconds head of Northern Potter’s Noah Sherrer. Evan McCalsen was sixth. Brookville’s Kaida Yoder won the girls’ race in 12:48. Maggie Shaffer was fourth.
Like C-L, Brookville runs at the Commodore Perry Invitational Saturday. Next Tuesday, it visits St. Marys.
SATURDAY, Sept. 11
C-L runs at Big Red Invite
At West Middlesex’s Big Red Invitational near Sharon, the C-L girls were 11th out of 22 scoring teams while boys finished 20th out of 30 scoring teams.
For the Lady Lions, senior Morgan McNaughton finished third overall in 20:30.42 on the 5K course, just under 24 seconds behind winner Claire Anderson (20:06.85) of Jamestown. Mohawk’s Natalie Lape was second in 20:13.45.
Other C-L scoring runners were Clara Coulson (69th, 23:59.8), Jessica McCracken (70th, 23:59.59), Olivia Radaker (76th, 24:14.13) and Madison Aaron (149th, 28:43).
For the Lions, freshman Logan Lutz was 41st in 18:39.37. Other scoring runners were Jack Craig (112th, 20:15.91), Corbin Coulson (115th, 20:22.11), Cody Whitling (118th, 2:25.11) and Colton Keihl (162nd, 21:33.18).
Cathedral Prep’s Luke Brown won the race in 16:21.53, just over 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Matt Woolcock of Cranberry.
The Berries won the boys’ team title with 127 points, 20 better than Conneaut Area. Other D9 boys’ teams scoring were North Clarion (15th), Brockway (27th) and Karns City (28th).
The Cranberry girls were also the top D9 scoring team in a mostly D10-filled event, placing fifth with 201 points, behind Villa Maria (90), Mohawk (118), Hickory (121) and Lakeview (143). Brockway and North Clarion were 16th and 17th respectively.