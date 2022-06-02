Last week’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Spring Sports All-Conference announcements included several Clarion-Limestone athletes in baseball, softball and track and field.
In baseball, the Lions had senior Bryson Huwar named a co-Most Valuable Player with Moniteau’s Branson Carson. Huwar was the KSAC MVP last year, helping lead the Lions to the conference title. This year, he also earned two First Team spots as pitcher with Carson and infield.
The rest of the Lions are Second Team picks Tommy Smith (infield) and Jordan Hesdon (outfield), and Third Team selections Corbin Coulson and Logan Lutz, both outfielders.
The Lady Lions softball team had four players named, led by Second Team pick Kendall Dunn (infield). Third-teamers were Regan Husted (pitcher), catcher Abby Himes (catcher) and infielder Frances Milliron (infield).
In track and field, the Lions had three first-teamers in Peyton Smith (300 hurdles), Brock Smith (pole vault) and Ryan Hummell (javelin) and one second-teamer in Ty Rankin (800 run). The Lady Lions had Morgan McNaughton as a First Team pick in two events (800 and 1,600 runs) and Brooke Kessler as a Second Team pick in the long jump.
Teams and other conference MVPs are listed below. The complete track team will run next week:
SOFTBALL
MVP: Marra Patton, Karns City
First Team
Pitcher: Marra Patton, Karns City; Izabelle Flick, Forest Area. Catcher: Jordan Best, Clarion. First Base: Natalie Bowser, Keystone. DH: Megan Wise, Moniteau. Infield: Madison McFarland, Forest Area; Mackenzie Parks, A-C Valley; Ashley Fox, Karns City. Outfield: Mariska Shunk, Moniteau; Emma McFarland, Forest Area; Rossi McMillen, Karns City.
Second Team
Pitcher: Leah Exley, Keystone; Payton Simko, Clarion. Catcher: Jess Dunn, Karns City. First Base: Emma Covert, Moniteau. DH: Cassandra Scarbrough, Cranberry. Infield: Kendall Dunn, C-L; Kylee Beers, Clarion; Alexis Oswald, Forest Area. Outfield: Olivia Plummer, Cranberry; Noel Anthony, Clarion; Brianna Rottman, Moniteau.
Third Team
Pitcher: Alisha Beggs, Cranberry; Regan Husted, C-L. Catcher: Abby Himes, C-L. First Base: Emily Aites, Forest Area. Infield: Brynne Barger, Moniteau; Frances Milliron, C-L; Karley Callander, Keystone. Outfield: Sydney Bell, Keystone; LeighAnn Hetrick, Redbank Valley; Kendall Findlay, Cranberry.
BASEBALL
CO-MVPs: Branson Carson, Moniteau; Bryson Huwar, C-L
First Team
Pitcher: Branson Carson, Moniteau; Bryson Huwar, C-L. Catcher: Tate Minich, Redbank Valley. First Base: Mike Neff, Karns City. DH: Chase Kriebel, Clarion. Infield: Dawson Smail, Clarion; Kenneth Lavrich, Cranberry; Bryson Huwar, C-L. Outfield: Preston Forrest, Cranberry; Branson Carson, Moniteau; Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley.
Second Team
Pitcher: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley; Cole Sherwin, Karns City. Catcher: Cameron Lipinto, Clarion. First Base: Ty Carrier, Redbank Valley. DH: Nathan Bell, Cranberry. Infield: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley; Cole Sherwin, Karns City; Tommy Smith, C-L. Outfield: Jordan Hesdon, C-L; Dauntae Girvan, Clarion; Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley.
Third Team
Pitcher: Ryan Cooper, A-C Valley; Mallick Metcalfe, Karns City. Catcher: Braden Grossman, Karns City. First Base: Jakub Obman, Moniteau. DH: Max Lowrey, A-C Valley. Infield: Isaac Gilara, North Clarion; Tyler Hetrick, Redbank Valley; Ryan Cooper, A-C Valley. Outfield: Corbin Coulson, C-L; Logan Lutz, C-L, Tristian Sliker, North Clarion.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
Co-Track MVP: Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley
Co-Field MVP: Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley; Hayden Smith, Union/ACV
First Team
100 dash: Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley. 200 dash: Dawson Hodgekiss, North Clarion. 400 dash: Billy Kelly, Karns City. 800 run: Sylas Fox, Cranberry. 1,600/3,200 run: Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Griffin Booher, Karns City. 110 hurdles: Cody Daniels, Moniteau. 300 hurdles: Drew Slaugenhaupt, Keystone; Peyton Smith, C-L. 4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Jacob Kundick, Joe Mansfield, Aiden Ortz, Marquese Gardlock, Ashton Kahle, Zeldon Fisher); Keystone. 4x400 relay: Karns City. 4x800 relay: Karns City and Cranberry. Long jump: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley. Triple jump: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley. High jump: Hayden Smith, Union/ACV. Pole vault: Brock Smith, C-L. Shot put: Dawson Camper, Union/ACV. Discus: Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Ryan Hummell, C-L.
Second Team
100 dash: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley. 200 dash: Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley; Mason Thompson, Keystone. 400 dash: Sam Morganti, Union/ACV. 800 run: Ty Rankin, C-L. 1,600/3,200 run: Matt Woolcock, Cranberry. 110 hurdles: Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley. 300 hurdles: Micah Wry, Cranberry. 4x100 relay: Karns City, Union/ACV (Sam Morganti, Doug Huffman, Skyler Roxbury, Noah Hawk). 4x400 relay: Keystone. Long jump: Cody Daniels, Moniteau; Hayden Smith, Union/ACV. Triple jump: Bret Wingard. High jump: Cody Daniels, Moniteau. Pole Vault: Scott Finch, Cranberry; Dane Wenner, Cranberry. Shot put: Brayden Delp, Redbank Valley; Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley. Discus: Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV. Javelin: Luke Cramer, Karns CIty.
GIRLS
Track MVP: Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley
Field MVP: Baylee Blauser, Union/ACV
First Team
100 dash: Baylee Blauser, Union/ACV. 200/400 dash: Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley. 800/1600 run: Morgan McNaughton, C-L. 3,200 run: Brynn Siegel, North Clarion. 110 hurdles: Rossi McMillen, Karns City. 300 hurdles: Emalie Best, North Clarion. 4x100 relay: Karns City. 4x400 relay: Redbank Valley (Reagen Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker, Ryleigh Smathers, Mylee Harmon). 4x800 relay: North Clarion. Long jump/Triple jump: Baylee Blauser. High Jump: Mylee Harmon. Pole Vault: Claire Henry. Shot put: Autumn Stewart, Moniteau. Discus: Megan Wise, Moniteau; Madison Foringer, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Evelyn Bliss, Union/ACV; Morgan Stover, Cranberry.
Second Team
100/200 dash: Laiyla Russell, Cranberry. 400 dash: Jenna Zendron, Moniteau. 800 run: Sophie Babington, North Clarion. 1,600 run: Hannah Burgoon, Moniteau. 3,200 run: Katie Bauer, North Clarion. 110 hurdles: Emalie Best, North Clarion. 300 hurdles: Daniella Farkas, Union/ACV. 4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Raegen Beamer, Ava Moore, Katie Davis, Alexandra Shoemaker, Claire Clouse). 4x400 relay: North Clarion. 4x800 relay: Moniteau. Long jump: Brooke Kessler, C-L. Triple jump: Laiyla Russell, Cranberry; Rylee Long Moniteau. High jump: Rossi McMillen, Karns City; Ryley Pago, Redbank Valley. Pole Vault: Victoria Pry, Moniteau; Mackenna Rankin, Redbank Valley; Shot put: Brenna Armstrong, North Clarion; Rebekah Ketner, North Clarion. Discus: Brooklyn Edmonds, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Ashley Fox, Karns City.