CLARION — Clarion-Limestone head coach Ryan Troupe took some time to look at the positives after his team fell to the top-ranked team in Class 1A in the state, Clarion, Tuesday night on the road, 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18).
“I think there were a lot of positives,” Troupe said. “I think our girls came out really energized, and offensively I feel like we threw almost as many punches back at Clarion that we received. I think we were able to hold ourselves really well offensively.”
Troupe was also happy that his net-front defense forced the Lady Cats into having to spread the ball around and not just rely on Korrin Burns, who was coming off a 40-kill, five-set performance in her last match last week at Warren.
“I think we got a lot of good touches on Korrin’s attacks,” Troupe said. “I don’t feel like she single-handily hurt us like she has single-handily hurt other teams. I feel like they had to spread the ball out more. I think offensively and defensively we were able to hold our own. It just came down to a lot of mistakes.”
Those mistakes, however, were costly. Especially mistakes in serve receive and serving.
Clarion scored 15 points off aces and another nine off C-L serving errors to account for nearly a third of the Lady Cats points of the night.
“We struggled with serve receive passes,” Troupe said. “And because of that it really got us out of system and we could not run the offensive we wanted to run to be effective at all.”
Troupe believed the passing mistakes were uncharacteristic of his team.
“I feel like all season, looking at our stats, we have been passing at a pretty high percentage on serve receive,” Troupe said. “Today, we knew what they had coming in. We worked on those tough float serves. It just didn’t go our way today as far as that goes.”
The service errors probably were the thing Troupe was the most disappointed about.
“You have to be aggressive with serves (against Clarion),” Troupe said. “You have to get them out of system like they did with us. I am fine with missing serves. We missed too many today that were poor misses in my opinion. We were missing into the net. I’m not okay with missing into the net. If we are going to miss, we have to miss deep on the lines to at least make them think. We had too many bad serves. We were not making them think about it. They were getting a free point right away.”
While Troupe was happy with how his team defended against Burns, Clarion’s all-state senior outside hitter still made her presence felt.
She finished the match with a match-high 11 kills to go with five aces and six assists, although six if her kills came in the third set.
It was Aryana Girvan who made the Clarion offense effective in the first two set recording all but one of her seven kills in those sets while adding seven digs.
Payton Simko also added three kills for the Lady Cats, while Noel Anthony ran the offense with 22 set assists while chipping in five digs.
Celia Shaffer had four kills and an ace for C-L with Ruby Smith adding three kills.
Kendall Dunn ran the offense for the Lady Lions with 11 set assists while Brooke Kessler had a pair of aces.
C-L was strong out of the gate in all three sets leading 6-5 in the first set before Clarion used a 10-0 run to put the set away, trailing 5-4 in the second set before a 7-0 run helped the Lady Cats turn the tide, and trailing 5-3 in the third set before a 5-1 run gave Clarion some separation.
The Lady Lions return to action Thursday with another tough matchup at Keystone.
In last week’s matchup:
THURS., Sept. 23
C-L tops
Union in four
The Lady Lions needed four sets to top visiting Union, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11.
Ruby Smith led the team with 15 kills and six aces. Kendall Dunn finished with 21 set assists.