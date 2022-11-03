RIDGWAY — Three qualifiers with two repeaters and one freshman made for a very successful day at the course for Clarion-Limestone at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 1A Cross Country Championships held at Grandinetti Elementary School.
Sophomore Logan Lutz and junior Ty Rankin, both state qualifiers last year, repeated the feat as the two finished seventh and 10th overall to claim two of the 10 non-team qualifying state berths — that is, the top 10 runners not running for one of the top two team finishers that qualified for states which was Brookville and Cranberry.
Freshman Adisen Jackson was ninth overall in the girls’ race, claiming the fourth non-team spot.
Jackson runs at Saturday’s PIAA Championships in Hershey at 11 a.m. while Lutz and Rankin run at 2 p.m.
Last year, Lutz and Rankin were 10th and 18th respectively at districts to claim two spots. They moved up a few notches this year. Lutz crossed the line in 17:55 while Rankin finished in 17:57.9, his first sub-18 minute mark. Those times chopped off 50 and 80 seconds respectively from last year.
“We did not have a magic time number for the boys going in,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said. “We know that overall it was going to be faster than anything we had seen. KSAC runners are great supporters of one another and the kids know each other, honestly, we are always shooting to make something what’s going on in Cranberry and our boys know where they fall and can fall within his powerhouse. I am not embarrassed to say that we pace off of Cranberry’s experience.”
Lutz finished just under seven seconds behind Cranberry’s Ben Seybert and a second ahead of Brookville’s Cole Householder, claiming the fifth of 10 non-team qualifying spots for states.
“The breathing was really good and I just wanted to keep passing the next person in front of me and keep going throughout the race,” Lutz said. “It was much better than last year and I was just under 18 minutes and it felt really nice.”
Rankin blasted out his best time to punch his ticket.
“We knew the competition was a lot higher this year and I wanted to just get my best time which I did,” Rankin said. “It’s just a matter of how much you want it. You just have to push yourself and take on person off at a time and keep going.”
“The last couple of weeks we have really been holding our breath with Ty as we knew he would be right on the edge, and numbers going in were going to be faster than we have seen from him,” Oakes said. “I suppose at this point, I should have trusted what I know about his character, as going into KSACs was the same way, but he is so mentally determined and gives us everything we ask every time.”
Also for the Lions who finished sixth in the team standings, it was junior Jack Craig (24th, 18:39), freshman Nate Standfest (45th, 19:44), junior Colton Keihl (51st, 20:09) and freshman Aron Milliron (69th, 21:42).
Jackson turned in a solid 21:34.8 to claim the fourth of the 10 non-qualifying team spots. She was just over five seconds behind eighth-place Kelsey Hanna of Cranberry and just over a second ahead of 10th-place Rebecca Martin of Northern Potter.
“My goal was to definitely get a PR today and a good time,” said Jackson. “Running here before helped me know the course to help me see where I’m at. Toward the middle of the season, I started to run with a really good girls in races and I felt like I was capable to making it to states. Everything that I’ve worked for this season is just really falling into place and as a freshman, it’s really cool to make it.”
Oakes is thrilled with her rookie’s qualifying effort.
“We are pleased with Adisen’s run and her entire season, honestly, we all thought she would finish farther up the leader board than she did,” Oakes said. “She was having a hard time catching her breath Saturday, but her strength was enough to secure her a debut trip to states, and just like I told her mom, Adisen’s redemption runs are her best runs, so I am excited to see what next weekend brings.”
Also running for the Lady Lions, who didn’t score as a team, were junior Clara Coulson, whose 19th-place finish in 22:29 was just 13 seconds off the final state-qualifying spot, sophomore Olivia Radaker (46th, 25:07) and junior Madison Aaron (59th, 26:34).