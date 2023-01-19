RURAL VALLEY — Both Clarion-Limestone basketball teams trekked to Armstrong County Monday night and came away with a split decision.
The Lady Lions, after ending a long losing streak to Clarion last Thursday, dropped a 47-34 non-conference decision to West Shamokin while the Lions ran their winning streak to 11 games with a 63-38 rout of the Wolves.
Forest Area awaits both teams next, the Lions visiting the Fires Thursday in Tionesta before C-L visits Moniteau next Wednesday. The Lady Lions host the Fires Friday before hosting Moniteau next Tuesday.
For the Lady Lions Monday, despite getting 17 points from Alyssa Wiant, they lost to the hosts by 13 points.
The two teams played evenly through the first half with C-L winning the first quarter 10-8 while the Wolves won the second frame 13-11 for a 21-all tie at halftime.
West Shamokin outscored C-L (7-8) 26-13 in the second half 13-8 in the third and 13-5 in the fourth to pick up the victory.
KK Sebastian-Sims netted eight points while Jenna Dunn scored five.
Melissa Spahn, Bailey Conrad, and Lily Jordan combined for 39 of the 47 points for West Shamokin with 14, 13, and 12 respectively.
For the Lions, who improved to 13-1 with their only loss coming at home to Ridgway (48-44) on Dec. 12, three players scored in double figures as Jase Ferguson paced the Lions with 18 points while also adding six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Jordan Hesdon added 13 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Riley Klingensmith scored 11 points while Tommy Smith and Jack Craig each chipped in with six points.
C-L led 16-13 after one quarter before expanding the lead to 37-24 by halftime. The Lions continued to pull away in the third quarter by outscoring the Wolves 16-8 for the quarter to increase the lead to 53-32. C-L then set the final score with a 10-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Sean McCullough and Braydn Rodgers each scored eight points to lead West Shamokin in scoring.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 13
BOYS
C-L 57, Clarion 47
At Clarion and trailing 39-32 with 3:19 left in the third quarter, the visiting Lions turned on the defense and rallied past the Bobcats with a game-ending 25-8 run.
“I told our guys during a timeout when we were down seven that we could tie the game in a matter of 30 seconds or so,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We came out and picked up our defensive pressure and it was around 30-45 seconds and we either tied it or took the lead.”
C-L trailed 39-32 after Devon Lauer made 1 of 2 free throws. The Lions scored the next seven points to end the quarter tied 39-all.
The run continued into the fourth when Jordan Hesdon scored the first four points of the quarter to give C-L a 43-39 lead. Clarion would fight back to tie the game 43-43 at the 6:38 mark. From that point on it would be all C-L and Hesdon as the Lions closed the game on a 14-4 run with Hesdon scoring 10 of those 14 points.
“Jordy can jump those passes which leads to some easy buckets,” said Ferguson. “It’s hard to give credit to just one or two guys because it takes the whole team doing their jobs to help make those plays happen.”
Hesdon and Riley Klingensmith each scored 17 points to lead C-L. Hesdon also grabbed eight rebounds. Jack Callen chipped in with seven points and 11 boards off the bench.
Gabe Simko collected a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for Clarion. Devon Lauer added 11 points while Bryce Brinkley added seven.
“We have eight guys I can comfortably bring off the bench and not feel the team loses anything,” said Ferguson. “Tonight we needed someone to try and take away Simko inside and Jack Callen came in and did a pretty nice job after Simko was really hurting us in the first half.”
Both teams seemed to be feeling each other out in the first quarter as points were at a premium with Clarion leading 13-9 after one quarter.
Clarion led by as many as seven points in the second at 21-14. With 17 seconds to play in the half Jase Ferguson connected on a three-pointer to cut the lead from six down to three at 26-23 by halftime.
Clarion scored the first six points of the third quarter to push their lead back to nine at 32-23. The Lions would cut the lead to four at 34-30 before the Bobcats once again pushed the lead back to seven at 39-32 before the quarter-ending run by the Lions.
“We preached all week you need to limit their transition buckets and not turn the ball over,” said Clarion head coach Scott Fox. “We failed to do that in the latter stages of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. C-L is a good team, and they pressure you and it worked to their advantage tonight.”
THURSDAY, Jan. 12
GIRLS
C-L 33, Clarion 31
At home against the Lady Cats, C-L beat its next-door rival for the first time in 12 years, or 19 straight losses since its last win on Jan. 4 of 2011.
Clarion’s Sophie Babington hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the game. Lexi Coull was fouled shortly after that and she hit one of two free throws to put the Lady Lions up two points. Clarion had a chance to win with 6.8 seconds left, but Taylor Alston’s last-second shot from just inside the 3-point line fell short.
Alex Leadbetter led C-L with 12 points, seven coming in the third quarter. Alyssa Wiant and Lexi Coull each scored seven points.