WEST SUNBURY — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team played its final regular-season game and came away with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-9 victory over Moniteau Tuesday night.
Brooke Kessler put away 14 kills, Ruby Smith added eight kills and six points with four aces. Celia Shaffer put away five kills. Abby Himes and Jenna Dunn each served for 13 points with Himes adding four aces. Kendall Dunn served for eight points while handing out 29 assists.
“That might have been a career-high in kills for Brooke tonight, though I’m not sure,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We still know we have several people who can contribute at the net. Kendall Dunn is getting better and better at recognizing who has the hot hand and when to go to someone else to keep the opponent on their toes at the net. She’s really spreading the ball around well.”
C-L (11-2) picked up its seventh straight victory. The District 9 Class 1A playoffs will start some time next week. Pairings will be announced later this week.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Moniteau fought back to tie things at 9-9. A 14-6 run by C-L put the lead up to 23-15, but once again Moniteau had an answer and closed to within 24-22 before the Lady Lions closed out the set 25-22.
“I think I called a timeout at some point in that segment and just told the girls they needed to settle down and just play their game,” said Troupe. “They were able to get things back in order.”
In the second set C-L led by as many as eight points at 18-10 before Moniteau closed to within two at 21-19. A 4-2 scoring edge finished the set 25-21.
In the third set with the Lady Lions leading 8-4, freshman Jenna Dunn served for six of her points to increase the lead to 14-4. This time the Lady Warriors would have no comeback attempt as an 11-5 C-L run closed out the set and the match.
“It was a playoff type atmosphere, and it was something that we needed,” said Troupe. “I was glad to get this type of environment to see how our girls would handle it. I think all-in-all they handled things pretty well.”
C-L will now await its seeding and opponent for the postseason.
“I’m not too worried about a layoff as I think these girls are hungry and I’m sure they are going to be more than ready whenever that playoff game rolls around,” said Troupe.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
Lady Lions
sweep NC
The Lady Lions swept North Clarion, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 on Senior Night.
C-L kept the She Wolves off-balance all evening with a solid service game in which the Lady Lions racked up 12 aces as a team with Ruby Smith collected five and Kendall Dunn four.
Smith also led the way with six kills, a pair of blocks and 10 service points. Dunn finished with 15 assists along with 12 service points. Brooke Kessler and Celia Shaffer each added four kills. Shaffer also served for 10 points.
“Ruby had five aces and her serve really kept them off-balance and they weren’t able to get many clean passes off of her serve,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Our serving in general tonight made it tough for them to generate any type of offense and that’s what we’re looking for.”
North Clarion never led during the match, and it only featured one tie which came at 2-2 in the third set.
C-L celebrated seniors Brooke Kessler, Ruby Smith, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, and Tori Beichner before the match.
“These girls really work well together no matter who is on the floor,” said Troupe. “It was a little different set up at the start of the match, but they all can play, and I have confidence in them no matter who is on the floor. The underclassman wants to see these seniors succeed so they go out and work so hard to try and make that success happen.”