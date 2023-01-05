HADLEY — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team also claimed a championship trophy at the Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament held last Thursday and Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Crawford Christian Academy, 45-22, for the title while the Lions defeated the host Panthers, 64-35.
The Lady Lions with the tournament victory improved to 5-5, winning their fourth straight game. C-L defeated Reynolds 45-32 in the opener on Thursday afternoon.
Alex Leadbetter paced the Lady Lions with 12 points while Alyssa Wiant added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Coull scored eight points and Jenna Dunn chipped in with seven.
C-L jumped to an 18-4 lead after one quarter before increasing the lead to 26-11 by halftime. The Lady Lions then led 39-23 after three quarters.
“We played with a little more team intensity for sure,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team was scheduled to visit A-C Valley Wednesday. “We played really good team defense and converted turnovers into easy shots. I am also proud of our bench players who stepped up and played well.”
In the championship game the Lady Lions were able to pull away from a 12-10 first quarter lead with a 25-2 blitz in the middle two quarters in cruising to a 45-22 victory.
Wiant nearly had her second straight double-double with nine points and nine rebounds to earn MVP honors. Lexi Coull also made the all-tournament team with 15 points while Alex Leadbetter earned the hustle award after scoring nine points.
“Overall, Alyssa averaged nearly a double-double for the two games,” said Simpson. “Lexi and Alex each played great defense and everyone else seemed to follow their lead.”
Friday, the Lady Lions host North Clarion before traveling to Union Tuesday.
For the boys, the Lions cruised to the title with an 88-54 victory over Reynolds in their opening before topping the hosts in the championship game.
Against Reynolds, four players scored in double figures led by Alex Painter who notched 16 points. Rylie Klingensmith added 15, Jordan Hesdon 14, and Jase Ferguson 11. Ferguson also handed out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds. Jack Craig pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds while adding eight points.
C-L led 24-13 after one quarter before expanding the lead to 45-25 by halftime. The Lions led 60-42 after three quarters.
In the championship game, the Lions jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and were never threatened after that. They outscored the Panthers 34-17 during the middle two quarters before Commodore Perry won the fourth quarter 14-10.
Hesdon scored 16 points to earn MVP honors. Klingensmith added 13 points while Ty Rankin scored 10 and Jase Ferguson added nine points and seven steals. Jack Callen pulled down six rebounds while Tommy Smith picked up six steals.
Klingensmith and Ferguson were each selected to the All-Tournament team.
“We’ve been playing really good team ball this season and that certainly continued in the tournament,” Ferguson said before the win over A-C Valley. “Our defensive effort has been really good, and we continue to play good team defense. We really crashed the boards well, especially against Reynolds. We had well balanced scoring as we nearly had six people in double figures against Reynolds. We had four with double digits and two more with eight points.
“The kids are playing well together, and it was nice to be able to go out there and come away with a couple of wins.”