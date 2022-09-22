BROOKVILLE — In a rare three-team non-league golf matchup between the Brookville, Clarion-Limestone and Brockway boys’ teams at Pinecrest Country Club, it was Clarion-Limestone coming away with a 2-0 afternoon.

With the District 9 Golf Championships set for next Wednesday and Saturday at Kane Country Club, the area’s five district qualifiers were also in action together at Pinecrest with C-L’s trio of Nick Aaron, Jordan Hesdon and Rylie Klingensmith, and Brookville’s Killian Radel and Logan Girt.

