STRATTANVILLE — With new head coaches, the Clarion-Limestone track and field teams head into another season that’s already under way.
Wednesday, both squads were scheduled to host Keystone. Tuesday, the teams traveled to DuBois for a tri-meet that also included Elk County Catholic.
Keith Murtha is the new boys’ head coach while Rosary Pennington takes over the girls’ program.
Both squads fell in decisions to DuBois and ECC on Tuesday. The boys lost to DuBois (108-41) and ECC (77-71) while the girls lost to DuBois (138-12) and ECC (114-30).
The Lions got a big day in the field from returning state javelin medalist Ryan Hummell, who took home three overall wins in the javelin (167-7), shot put (39-1 1/2) and discus (127-6). teammate Ty Rankin added a win on the track in the 800 (2:17.78), while John Burke cleared 5-8 in the high jump to take home the win.
Also for the Lions, Ethan Palmer finished second to Burke in the high jump, while Burke was second himself in the long jump. Rankin (1,600 & javelin), Kullen Buzza (300 hurdles) and Colton Keihl (800) added thirds.
For the Lady Lions, Adisen Jackson turned in two overall thirds in the 800 and 1,600 runs.
Next Tuesday, both teams visit Moniteau in a tri-meet with North Clarion.
The season schedule and team rosters are listed below:
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: John Burke, Ryan Hummell, Damien Fiscus.
Juniors: Ty Rankin, Coleman Slater, Holden Sparks, Brady Walker.
Sophomores: Brendan Carrier, Teddy Culp, Jason Megnin, Jack Monnoyer.
Freshmen: Kullen Buzza, Camden Coleman, Charlie Hepfl, Caleb Hunter, Hunter Leckner, Brady McKinley.
GIRLS
Senior: Rorie Dougherty.
Juniors: Ella Aaron, Madison Aaron, Gracie Dunkle, Zoey Ferguson, Abby Knapp, Lilly Mahle.
Sophomores: Kathryn Fenske, Olivia Radaker.
Freshmen: Clara Coulson, Adisen Jackson, Kaley Milliron.
SCHEDULE
March
29-Cranberry.
April
4-DuBois w/ECC; 5-Keystone; 11-Redbank Valley; 17-at Moniteau w/Clarion; 19-Union/ACV; 26-Karns City; 29-at Hermitage Invitational.
May
4-at North Clarion; 11-Redbank Valley Invitational; 19-D9 Championships, Brookville; 26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.