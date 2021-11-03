RIDGWAY — Back at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School’s cross country course for the District 9 Class A Championships after a one-year hiatus with state-qualifying standards back to traditional numbers — top two teams and 10 non-team qualifiers — the Clarion-Limestone cross country teams turned in a very productive performance last Saturday.
Three runners are headed to this Saturday’s PIAA Championships in Hershey as Lady Lions senior Morgan McNaughton finished fourth. The Lions turned in an impressive third-place team finish behind the dominant 1-2 finish at the top of the standings with Cranberry and Elk County Catholic.
Two Lions punched their ticket to Hershey as well with freshman Logan Lutz finishing 10th and Ty Rankin placing 18th. Ty’s brother Braden was the last C-L state qualifier in 2019 with Andrew Forrest before that in 2017.
The Lady Lions hadn’t sent anyone to states since their runner-up team finish in 2015.
It all came down to performing on less than ideal conditions. A rainy week made the course muddy, although it did not rain during the races as it has on bad weather runs in past years.
“We ran at Rocky Grove (Invite) earlier this year and it was an absolute mud-fest and we told them that if they were comfortable running that day, we didn’t want them to get hurt,” said C-L head coach Nicole Oakes. “But they all ran anyway and that was a benefit to them because that was way worse than what they had to run in at Ridgway.”
McNaughton’s climb up the ladder finally yielded her first trip to Hershey. After an impressive just-miss state finish her freshman year in 18th, she dropped back to 50th as a sophomore and then 37th last year.
This time around, she crossed the line in a course-slowed time of 20:58, one second behind third-place Hannah Burgoon of Moniteau and 11 behind runner-up Grace Neubert of Elk County Catholic. Smethport’s Jenna Gregory, whom McNaughton beat at the Ridgway Invitational back on Oct. 9, won her second straight D9 title in 20:25.
“When I first started running over the summer, the goal was time, then all of a sudden it was ‘ could placed high at KSACs and districts,” McNaughton said. “Then it was a top-five finish at district so I could make it to states.”
McNaughton winning the KSAC title at Karns City on Oct. 21 in 20:21 after being the top Class 1A runner at the Ridgway Invite 12 days before that in 20:06 certainly had her setting goals much higher.
“I figured if I went out strong and kept with it, I’d eventually be OK,” McNaughton said. “I have a really strong finish and didn’t let anyone pass me in the last 100 meters. Going around the turns I slipped a bit, but being aware you’re going to get muddy and being OK with it helped. Being the first race on the course was an advantage for us over the guys.”
“I think Morgan had her heart set on finishing a little further up the pack than where she ended up,” Oakes said. “And she her stated goal was a sub-20 and she was close to that, but she was still happy. To qualify for states, she wasn’t even considered to do that the last two years and she hasn’t made all-conference for us until this year and now she’s almost a minute ahead of kids who came back this year.”
The Lady Lions finished fifth behind Cranberry, ECC, Brookville and Brockway in the team standings with 109 points. The other finishers were sophomore Clara Coulson (22nd, 23:34), freshman Olivia Radaker (29th, 24:12), senior Jessica McCracken (33rd, 24:41) and sophomore Madison Aaron (54th, 27:31).
LUTZ AND RANKIN sparked the Lions to a third-place team standings, albeit a distant third with 113 points behind Cranberry (52) and ECC (60). But it was an impressive performance led by two first-time state qualifiers in Lutz and Rankin.
Lutz was 10th in 18:45, finishing in a tight pack of six runners within two seconds of each other while Rankin finished 18th in 19:18. Rankin was the ninth non-team qualifier and the cutoff for the final non-team state-qualifying spot was the 19th-place finishing in Coudersport’s Noah Gabreski one second behind Rankin and two seconds ahead of the next finisher in 20th.
An injury-filled season left doubt on Rankin’s ability to pull off a state run, but he was able to put a run together while his older brother Braden qualified for regionals as an alternate running at Division III St. Vincent College at the same time.
“I really didn’t think I had a chance to go,” said Rankin, who didn’t have a target time necessarily. “I just ran my race and tried my best.”
“We were thinking that our best shot at qualifiers were Logan and Jack (Craig) and Jack was close today (22nd in 19:24), but with Ty it was only because he’s had an injury and he’d only run in two or three meets for us this fall, so there’s no question he’d be in the mix with a healthy season and he was anyway,” Oakes said. “And Ty would’ve made it last year if it weren’t for the small number of state qualifiers because of COVID.”
For Lutz, it’s 1-for-1 now in his state trips as he’ll make the trip as a freshman.
“It feels good, especially after training through the summer. It’s hard to run in mud,” Lutz said. “You have to slow down and not fall. I’m ready to go down (to states) and run and see competition.”
Craig, Corbin Coulson (36th, 20:08) and Cody Whitling (39th, 20:13) completed the Lions’ team scoring. Also running were Colton Keihl (43rd, 20:26), Riley Rinker (72nd, 22:19), Logan Meier (83rd, 23:32) and Logan Leadbetter (91st, 27:30).