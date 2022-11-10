HERSHEY — With two return trips and a rookie debut, Clarion-Limestone had its trio on the Parkview Cross Country Course at last Saturday’s PIAA Cross Country Championships.
The Lions’ sophomore Logan Lutz and junior Ty Rankin, back for a second time, finished 79th and 155th respectively. Lutz crossed the line in 18:59.3 while Rankin finished the 3.1-mile race in 19:59.
On a hot day for running, Lutz edged KSAC rival Griffin Booher, a sophomore from Karns City, by 1/10th of a second.
“The weather Saturday was amazing, if you were standing outside and watching the race, but far less than optimal for the competitors at this point in the season,” C-L head coach Nicole Oakes said.
“Out of the three, I think Logan was the most pleased of the group with his performance,” Oakes continued. “Seven times this season Logan has faced Karns City’s Griffin Booher, another sophomore, and they have gone back and forth taking the win, and while Booher has four wins to Logan’s three, Logan was quite pleased to take the win between the two of them at States.
“Ty went on to run his best race, and while his time was far from his PR, considering the course and the weather, he did great and enjoyed another trip to states.”
Jackson finished 85th in 22:55.8.
“We had no expectations for Adisen at this race, as a freshman, we wanted her to soak in the experience and use it as another stepping stone to build on for the next couple of years,” Jackson said.