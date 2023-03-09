The leading scorer on a team filled with contributors got the nod for this year’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Most Valuable Player.
Senior guard Jordan Hesdon was accorded the honor in the KSAC’s all-conference release Tuesday night. He’s the conference champion’s leading scorer at 14.2 points per game while also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the 25-2 Lions who play Bishop Canevin in the opening round of the state playoffs Saturday.
Joining Hesdon on the all-conference team is First Team selection Jase Ferguson, a sophomore guard who recently returned from an injury after missing six games. The sophomore Swiss Army Knife averages 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
The Lady Lions landed a player on the third team in junior Alex Leadbetter, who averaged 6.9 points per game.
The rest of the KSAC boys’ First Team is comprised of North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle, Karns City’s Taite Beighley and Micah Rupp, and Clarion’s Devon Lauer. The Second Team was Redbank Valley’s Owen Clouse, Keystone’s Cole Henry, Union’s Payton Johnston and Zander Laughlin, and A-C Valley’s Jay Clover. On the Third Team were Moniteau’s David Dessicino and Chason Delarosa-Rugg, A-C Valley’s Alex Preston, Clarion’s Gabe Simko and Keystone’s Tyler Albright.
Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon was named the girls’ MVP, her teammate Alivia Huffman joining her on the First Team with Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Karns City’s Chloe Fritz and North Clarion’s Lily Homan. On the Second Team were Karns City’s Brooklynn Taylor and Emma Dailey, Clarion’s Sophie Babington, Moniteau’s Kendall Sankey and North Clarion’s Lauren Lutz.
On the Third Team with Leadbetter were Redbank Valley’s Caylen Rearick, Moniteau’s Davina Pry, Clarion’s Taylor Alston and Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay.