BROOKVILLE — Clarion-Limestone has the market cornered somewhat of late in the boys’ javelin at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
Lions senior Ryan Hummell won his second D9 title in a row as he’ll try to make it two state medals in a row at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Hummell won last Friday’s D9 title with a toss of 177 feet, 5 inches. He’s seeded sixth for states where he finished with a fourth-place medal.
“Going to Shippensburg is fun. It’s a cool environment. You just feel like a professional there,” Hummell said after getting his district gold medal. “You get to stay in a dormitory. It’s just a cool experience. I’m happy to go back.”
That’s the fourth D9 javelin title in the past five district meets from three different Lions, Hummell the past two, Ian Callen in 2019 and Ryan’s older brother Riley in 2018.
There have been others. Ron Frances (2003), three-timer Jamie Walker (1994-96), two-timer Greg Wolfe (1975-76), Jim Rhoades (1960), Howard Beveridge (1959) and two-timer Spike Smith (1958, co-title in 1957).
Hummell led the field after the three-throw prelims on Friday, but fell behind eventual runner-up Aiden Grieneisen of DuBois Central Catholic after the first throw in the finals. Grieneisen went 170 feet, 7 inches with Hummell still stuck at 167.
But Hummell, right after Grieneisen, threw his winning toss.
“I saw (Aiden) throw in the 170s and I was at 167 and I thought, ‘No.’ I made sure I got further than him,” Hummell said. “That gave me the motivation.”
Hummell and fifth-place medalist Joe Reed of Riverside are the only returning medalists from last year. Hummell is seeded sixth with his district throw, but his career-best 194-6 from the Redbank Valley Invitational ranks No. 3 while Danville’s top-seeded Bronson Krainak went over 200 feet during the season.
While Hummell was the only Lion to qualify for districts, the Lady Lions had freshman Adisen Jackson finish eighth in the 1,600 run (5:49.55) and 10th in the 800 run (2:38.51).
Jackson also ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x800 relay with Olivia Radaker, Madison Aaron and Clara Coulson.