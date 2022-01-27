STRATTANVILLE — Reigning KSAC league MVP and first-team all-conference pitcher Bryson Huwar recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at NCAA Division St. Bonaventure University.
“I first started emailing my coach B.J. Salerno a year ago and we had a great connection,” said the senior Huwar. “He invited me up to the campus and offered me. I took this opportunity because if I put in the work I could play right away.”
Huwar has only been able to play two seasons for Clarion-Limestone thus far as he lost his sophomore season that was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has compiled a .479 batting average with 20 doubles and 20 RBI’s while hitting a pair of home runs.
He has a 7-1 pitching record with a 2.02 ERA. He’s walked 18 batters while striking out 95 batters.
“My favorite memory is playing a game at Forest and having a home run, pitching a couple scoreless innings, and making a crazy diving catch in right-center field,” said Huwar. “I remember my teammate Jordan Hesdon was playing right field at the time and running over and celebrating with me and saying something like holy cow or dang dude. Another memory is winning two KSAC championships with another stud player and good friend ‘Paul’ (Hayden Callen). We each called one another Paul.”
Last season in earning the post season awards Huwar batted .596 with 10 doubles and 2 HR. He recorded a 5-1 pitching record with a 0.91 ERA with 52 K’s and only 9 walks.
“I will primarily be a pitcher for St. Bonaventure, but that doesn’t mean that I couldn’t try and get a few hacks in and show them what I can do,” said Huwar.
Asked about his thoughts on C-L head coach Todd Smith, Huwar explained, “I’ve known coach Smith a long time before baseball and my freshman year he was such a fun and relaxed coach. He knew I would get my work in, and he knew I could have fun too. As long as you got your work done you were good with him, and he made it very independent which was nice because everyone should have a self-driving motivation to play and train.
“Last year was the best year not only because of the awards, but also the experiences. So many fun bus rides and hype plays and the KSAC Championship. It was all awesome especially after missing a season to dumb Covid. Coach is very inspiring and encouraging. He trusts me as the team leader and has so much confidence in me to make the right decisions on the field. I’m thankful for him and everyone who have impacted my life.”