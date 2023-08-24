BROOKVILLE — With new head coach Shawn Castellan at the helm, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team heads into the season with a 15-player roster.
An assistant with the Brookville Raiders program for the past four seasons, Castellan takes over a team coming off an 8-8-3 season and looks to replace four regulars.
The season opens Monday at St. Marys then next Thursday at home against Karns City.
Based on the offseason work, Castellan goes into his first year at the varsity level with plenty of optimism.
“We had an undefeated team in PA West and I have the same core group of girls back, so I know what they’re capable of doing and it’s going to be an exciting season,” said Castellan. “I just hope we come out with the same intensity.”
Castellan’s senior daughter Lauren (4 goals, 7 assists) along with one of the leading goal scorers back in sophomore Kaida Yoder (6 goals, 3 assists) are the top returning point scorers. Both will be at center and right midfield respectively. Sophomore Addison Patton (5 goals is the other attacking midfielder.
Junior Autumn Walter moves from the back line to striker.
“She has a good nose for the ball. She’s fast and aggressive and I think she’ll put the ball in the back of the net a lot,” Castellan said. “If Ally (Wilson) comes out of the net, Autumn will be playing a defensive role, so they’re going to try a lot of different positions.”
Wilson, a freshman, gets the nod at goalie, but she’s also a scoring threat if she goes on the field and slots into an offensive spot like striker. Bentley Hughey could also see time at goalie, but also in the back defensive line as well.
At defensive midfield are senior Coryna Thornton and freshman Evie Smith. Three returning starters are back in the defensive halfback spots with senior Hannah Lundgren (5 goals), junior Madeline Reitz, sophomore Hannah Geer and seniors Malaney Wallace and Hughey manning the four spots.
“Both Hannahs are very aggressive and not scared of anyone pushing them around,” Castellan said. “They have communication and that’s where it starts. Madeline has always played back there at her spot, so I’m confident she’ll do well. For Malaney in her senior year, it’s time for her to shine.”
So it’s a matter of improving skill and staying healthy. Last year, the Lady Raiders were injury-plagued and played at least one game short-handed.
“The first week was back to basics, focusing on passing and combinations,” Castellan said. “I think we have three or four people on our team who will score goals. We all have to be able to pass, the basic things as a team if we do well, we’ll win games. We’re looking strong. I think we’re going to do really good, by looking at the schedule and the girls coming in.
“We’re focused mostly on drills to keep healthy and try to manage our schedule, and if we can play smart and play the ball at our feet and have possession, that’s half the battle right there. These girls want to play and win, that’s the main thing. It’s going to be exciting.”
Assisting Castellan are Shawn Wilson and Sarah Yoder.
ROSTER
Seniors: Malaney Wallace, Bentley Hughey, Lauren Castellan, Coryna Thornton, Hannah Lundgren.
Juniors: Autumn Walter, Madeline Reitz.
Sophomores: Addison Patton, Adell Doty, Casey Riley, Hannah Geer, Kaida Yoder.
Freshmen: Ally Wilson, Brooklyn Wise, Evie Smith.
SCHEDULE
August
28-at St. Marys, 7 p.m.; 31-Karms City, 5 p.m.
September
5-Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.; 9-Kane, 11:30 a.m.; 11-at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.; 14-Punxsutawney, 5 p.m.; 18-at Brockway, 7 p.m.; 19-at Clarion, 4 p.m.; 21-at Forest Area, 5 p.m.; 26-at Keystone, 5 p.m.; 28-at Redbank Valley, 5 p.m.
October
3-DuBois, 5 p.m.; 5-at Punxsutawney; 6-at Port Allegany, 4 p.m.; 9-St. Marys, 5 p.m.; 12-at Karns City, 7 p.m.; Brockway, 4 p.m.